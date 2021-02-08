Bruins-Devils game scheduled for Feb. 15 has been postponed

The Bruins’ Feb. 15 home game against the Devils has been postponed, the NHL announced Monday.
The Devils were scheduled to play Thursday and Saturday in Philadelphia, and Feb. 15 in Boston. All three games have been postponed because of COVID-related issues with the Devils.
The postponement comes in the wake of two Bruins’ home games against the Sabres — scheduled for last Saturday and Monday — postponed last week because two Buffalo players entered COVID protocols.
The Bruins haven’t played at home since Jan. 28. Their next home game now is scheduled for Feb. 21 against the Flyers.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.