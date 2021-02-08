Bruins expect Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk to return Wednesday

DeBrusk, often at David Krejci’s left wing the last couple of years, likely will begin the night on the No. 3 line centered by Charlie Coyle , with his wing opposite Anders Bjork still to be determined.

Grzelcyk, sidelined for six of the 11 games this season, will plug back into the No. 2 defensive pairing with right side running mate Brandon Carlo . He also will be the No. 1 point option on the power play.

Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk rejoined the Bruins for a workout Monday and both are expected back in the lineup Wednesday night when the Bruins face the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

“That’ll be up to Jake,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, asked whether he’d prefer DeBrusk on the left or right side. “We’ve used Bjork over there and they’ve kind of alternated. Jake will probably play left, and Bjork on the right.

“Again, he could go up with [Krejci], on left or right. There are some different things we are factoring.”

DeBrusk (0-1—1 in six starts) and Bjork (0-2—2 in 11 games) have yet to put a puck in the net this season. Cassidy, in constructing lines for the late-morning workout, again noted the club’s ongoing mission to improve its five-on-five goal scoring, which ranked 23d in the league with 17 goals as the week began.

“It’s improved, but still, we’ve got to get some guys going,” noted Cassidy. “So we moved a few pieces around, without trying to disrupt too much.”

The big line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak will remain intact. Marchand and Bergeron, each with 15 points, came out of the weekend ranked eighth among the league’s scorers.

The other three lines, based on the workout, likely will be:

Nick Ritchie-Krejci-Craig Smith.

DeBrusk-Coyle-Bjork.

Trent Frederic-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner.

Cassidy over the weekend expressed a keen interest in keeping a Frederic-Coyle-Smith No. 3 trio intact, but seems inclined at the moment to try these configurations on Lines 2-4. But all are subject to change.

Happy anniversary

Cassidy’s daily media briefing was on the short side, lasting just over 10 minutes, which didn’t allow time for a question that would have allowed him to muse over his four-year anniversary as top man behind the Boston bench.

Cassidy, 55, was promoted from assistant on Feb. 7, 2017, a day downtown Boston was packed for yet another Patriots Super Bowl parade, with a smiling Tom Brady among the lucky ducklings.

On Wednesday, Cassidy will coach his 273rd regular-season game for the Black and Gold. His record thus far: 169-67-36, for a stellar .688 points percentage.

Cassidy’s success here, following a 110-game stint with the Capitals years earlier (2002-04), has landed him in elite company among those who’ve coached a minimum 350 NHL games.

Consider: Cassidy’s lifetime mark of 216-114-9-43 has produced a .634 points percentage. In league history, only three others can boast a higher mark: percentage.

Scotty Bowman: 2,141 games, .657.

Jon Cooper: 586 games, .648.

Bruce Boudreau: 984 games, .635.

Toe Blake: 914 games, .634.

Important to note: For some 40 years (1942-83), the NHL did not settle tie games with an overtime period. Coaches across those decades, including Bowman, were denied the opportunity to upgrade a tie (1 point) to a victory (2 points).

In 2017, Cassidy inherited a club that stood 26-23-6 (.527) under Claude Julien. Unlike his predecessor, Cassidy felt some minor changes, aimed at playing with more pace, quickly could lead to greater results.

“I think it’s a good marriage,” Cassidy said in September 2019 after signing a multiyear contract extension.

Chippy play

Charlie McAvoy crashed heavily into Frederic in the latter stages of Monday’s workout, tumbled to the ice, and didn’t look like a happy camper as he made his way to the room. Per Cassidy, McAvoy chipped a tooth in the pileup and headed directly to the dentist’s chair … The Bruins will get their first looks at Rangers left winger Alexis Lafreniere Wednesday and Friday. The highly touted No. 1 pick in last year’s draft has not yet mustered his prolific offensive touch (10 games/one goal) … Jack Studnicka, also sidelined all last week, joined the workout Monday, but was sporting a red (noncontact) sweater … Still no sign of right winger Ondrej Kase, who exited the lineup nearly a month ago (Jan. 16), likely with a concussion.

Very special

The Bruins came out of the weekend ranked No. 2 in penalty killing (87.8 percent) and No. 6 on the power play (33.3 percent). No other team ranked in the top six in both special team categories … Tuukka Rask likely will start Wednesday and Saturday (at Long Island), with Jaro Halak expected to get the call for Friday night’s rematch with the Blueshirts … Following Sunday’s NHL action, Pastrnak ranked second in power-play goals (62) over the last four-plus seasons, dating back to the start of 2016-17, trailing only Alex Ovechkin (66).

Kevin Paul Dupont