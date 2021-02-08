Celtics’ Grant Williams has taken positive steps with his shooting this season

Most often in these situations, defenses would sag back and invite Williams to fire away, believing that the odds were heavily in their favor. Suns star Chris Paul was the closest player to Williams when he caught the ball, and he was still in the paint. But instead of ceding, Paul blitzed toward Williams before jumping and contesting the attempt.

Tatum whipped a behind-the-back pass to Carsen Edwards on the left arc, and Edwards drove into the paint and kicked the ball to Kemba Walker on the right side. As this was transpiring, Grant Williams slowly backpedaled to the top of the key, where he would serve as an escape valve, and Walker found him.

One minute into the second half of the Celtics game against the Suns Sunday, Phoenix’s defense was on its heels after Tristan Thompson grabbed an offensive rebound and fired the ball to Jayson Tatum in the left corner.

The shot missed, but Paul’s respect for a shooter who started his career last season by missing 25 3-pointers in a row was an example of how the NBA is beginning to take notice of his marksmanship. It was Paul on Sunday, and three days earlier it was Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. And there will be more.

“You didn’t really see that a lot last year,” said Celtics assistant Brandon Bailey, who is Williams’s position coach. “I think you’re starting to see that trend.”

Williams, who finished last season shooting 25 percent from beyond the arc, has connected on 46.7 percent of his 3-pointers this season. He leads the Celtics and is 12th in the NBA among players who have made at least 20 3-pointers.

“I’m just a little bit more comfortable going through the game,” Williams said, “confident in my shot and just trying to continue to grow and progress as time goes on.”

Bailey said Williams worked extensively on his jump shot after the NBA was shuttered because of COVID-19 last March, and the progress continued with Boston’s coaches in the Orlando bubble. The Celtics did little to adjust Williams’s shooting form but noticed that his footwork was often scattered.

When Williams landed on a missed shot, one foot was usually too far in front of the other, or sometimes one or both were pointed in the wrong direction. When he landed after made shots, his feet tended to be squared up nicely. So Bailey worked with him to strengthen his balance.

Also, it was important to focus on the shots Williams was most likely to take in games. There were a lot of catch-and-shoot corner 3-pointers as well as others that were preceded by movement, like pick-and-pops and trailing fast breaks.

Williams has been especially devastating from the left corner this year, where he has connected on 9 of 11 (81.8 percent) of his attempts.

“Confidence comes in your preparation,” Bailey said. “He’s made shots through the game, but I feel like he also puts in a lot of time. He works extremely hard at that part of his game. He has a lot of confidence because he prepares well and a lot, and obviously it helps when he starts to make shots.”

Although teams have begun to respect Williams’s long-range shooting, 42.9 percent of the forward’s 3-point attempts have come with the closest defender at least 6 feet away. By comparison, Tatum, Boston’s sharpshooter, has been given that much space just 5.1 percent of the time.

Williams will never draw the same attention as Tatum, and part of the reason he will continue to get good opportunities is that he is sharing the floor with so many capable offensive players. But every step that a defense takes in his direction is a step that could open things up elsewhere.

“To me, one of Grant’s strengths coming to us was his ability to create actions for other people with second-side movement, extra passes, extra screens, things like that,” Bailey said. “When guys start to close out to him more like that, he can do more Grant stuff, and it opens up other parts of his game to create for other people.”

Williams’s offensive game as a whole continues to evolve. When smaller players switch onto him this season, he has looked to exploit those mismatches with post-ups. And he has been studying clips of Al Horford, Draymond Green, and Boris Diaw to develop his passing skills out of these situations.

“It’s not something where he’s there yet,” Bailey said, “but it’s something that’s maybe the next phase if he keeps progressing the way he is.”

And while Williams’s progress on offense has been most visible and he has always been known as a solid defender, he has made strides on that end of the floor, too.

In the past, he tried to keep up with speedy guards with his own lateral quickness, but that often ended with him committing a foul or getting beat. Now, Bailey said, he is looking simply to get to the offensive player’s spots first with a crossover step and sprint, putting his sturdy frame in better position to be a deterrent.

“He’s done a really good job of that,” Bailey said, “especially lately.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.