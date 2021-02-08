Kayli Porter sparks Wakefield girls’ hockey to third consecutive win

Junior center Kayli Porter tallied two goals after notching a hat trick in a matching 6-1 victory Thursday against Stoneham/Melrose. Classmate Yana Herzog added her first varsity goal.

The Warriors rolled to a 6-1 Middlesex League win over Stoneham/Melrose at Stoneham Arena Sunday, their third consecutive victory in improving to 3-4-1.

As the regular season winds down, the wins are piling up like the snow up for the Wakefield girls’ hockey team.

“I think [Porter] just finally got the first goal [on Thursday] and that just started things for her,” said Wakefield coach Jacqui Mansfield. “So after she got that first one, she settled down and has been putting more in the net.”

Wakefield emerged from the early-season skid when the team knocked off previously-unbeaten Watertown, 5-1, on Jan. 29. Mansfield says that initial victory invigorated the Warriors.

“It really just gave them the confidence to go out and say they could beat anybody in this league they wanted to, if they all worked together,” she said.

Mansfield made some adjustments to the team’s lines — namely moving up Fiona Recene, a freshman forward, to the top line. Recene (1 goal, 8 assists) has continued her strong play.

The defense pairings have also improved during the win streak, with junior goalie Abby Boudreau a mainstay in net. Mansfield says Boudreau’s stability has allowed her defensemen to play more relaxed.

“Everyone has to do their job ... [and] trust the people that you’re skating with,” Mansfield said. “I’ve really been emphasizing it with my defensemen because I think at times, they try to do everything, and they just need to trust their partner in that aspect.”

With just two games left on the regular season, Mansfield hopes to finish strong ahead of the Middlesex League playoffs.

“I know there’s going to be tougher games ahead, so we’re just trying to build confidence,” Mansfield said.

Masconomet 4, Beverly/Danvers 2 — Freshman forward Gabi Oakes netted a hat trick in the Northeastern Conference win for the Chieftains (2-6-2) at the Haverhill Valley Forum. Sophomore Bitsy King added another score and freshman MacKenzie Cronin logged her first career win in net.

Boys’ basketball

Cardinal Spellman 61, Archbishop Williams 53 — Jayden Gelin (25 points) and Connor Meikle (18) carried the Cardinals (4-5) to the Catholic Central win.

