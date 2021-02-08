Major League Baseball deadening baseballs a bit after a surge in home runs in recent years

Major League Baseball has slightly deadened its baseballs amid a years-long surge in home runs. MLB anticipates the changes will be subtle, and a memo to teams last week cites an independent lab that found the new balls will fly 1 to 2 feet shorter on balls hit over 375 feet. Five more teams also plan to add humidors to their stadiums, raising to 10 of MLB’s 30 stadiums expected to be equipped with humidity-controlled storage spaces. Boston, Colorado, Arizona, Seattle, and the New York Mets already have humidors. A person familiar with the note spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the memo was sent privately. A record 6,776 homers were hit during the 2019 regular season, and the rate of home runs fell only slightly in 2020 — from 6.6% of plate appearances resulting in homers in 2019 to 6.5% last year.,MLB’s balls are hand-sewn by workers at Rawlings’ factory in Costa Rica, leading to inevitable, minor deviations in production that can have sizeable repercussions … Shohei Ohtani agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Angels, avoiding arbitration. The two-way player will make $3 million in 2021 and $5.5 million in 2022. Both years are guaranteed … The Diamondbacks finalized their one-year, $3.5 million pact with reliever Joakim Soria , who pitched the last two seasons with Oakland.

The NHL postponed seven more games because of COVID-19 problems with New Jersey, Buffalo, and Minnesota. Three Devils games, two Sabres games, and two Wild games are off, with no new dates announced. New Jersey won’t play Thursday or Saturday against Philadelphia or next Monday against Boston and currently has 16 players on the league’s COVID protocols list. The Devils haven’t played since Dec. 31, when they visited Buffalo. The Sabres (nine players on the COVID list) haven’t played since then either, and won’t suit up Thursday or Saturday against Washington. Minnesota (nine players on the list) had games against St. Louis on Thursday and Los Angeles on Saturday postponed … Maple Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds is out six weeks with a broken wrist sustained in Saturday’s win over the Canucks. Simmonds scored twice in the game before taking a clearing attempt off his left arm.

SOCCER

MLS, players ratify new CBA through 2027

Major League Soccer players ratified an amended collective bargaining agreement after the league and the union avoided a lockout by striking a deal that runs through the 2027 season. The MLS Board of Governors also approved the agreement. The agreement reached Friday night gives the players their full salaries this season and extends the current CBA for two seasons. The union had proposed a one-year extension through 2026. Starting in 2026, eligible free agents must be at least 24 years old with a minimum of four years of experience in the league, one year less than in the prior CBA. The amount that free agents can earn will also increase in the final two years of the agreement. The new CBA also includes overall raises for players in each of the two added years … Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich cruised into the Club World Cup final with a controlled 2-0 win over Egyptian club Al Ahly in Doha, Qatar. Bayern faces Mexican club Tigres in Thursday’s final … American midfielder Taylor Booth was loaned by Bayern Munich to Austrian top-tier club St. Pölten. The 19-year-old, who played two games this season for Bayern Munich II in the German third tier, played for the United States at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup … Another American midfielder, Christian Cappis, signed a four-year contract with Brondby of Denmark’s top division. The 20-year-old, who has played for the US under-20 team, attended the men’s national team camp in January 2020 but did not get into a match.

COLLEGES

Kansas men’s record run in Top 25 ends

Kansas dropped out of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 12 years, ending the Jayhawks’ record streak of 231 consecutive weeks (beginning Feb. 2, 2009) ranked in the Top 25. Gonzaga and Baylor held down the top two spots, as they have all season, with the Bulldogs getting 55 of 63 first-place votes and the Bears getting the other eight. Michigan took advantage of Villanova’s loss at St. John’s to jump into the top three, Ohio State climbed three spots to No. 4, and the Wildcats rounded out the top 5. Illinois gave the Big Ten three teams in the top six. With Kansas and UCLA falling out, the AP Top 25 without the Jayhawks, Bruins, and fellow bluebloods Duke, Kentucky, and North Carolina — with their combined 33 national championships — for the first time since Dec. 18, 1961. It also meant none of the 13 winningest Division I programs were ranked … No. 2 Baylor postponed three more games due COVID-19 issues. The Bears didn’t play Saturday at home against TCU and had already postponed Wednesday’s game at No. 12 Oklahoma. Now postponed are next Saturday’s home game against No. 7 Texas Tech, plus Feb. 15 and 18 contests against No. 14 West Virginia … South Carolina is back where it started the women’s basketball season — at No. 1 in the AP poll — after the Gamecocks received 29 of 30 first-place votes. UConn, which hosts South Carolina Monday night, moved up a spot to No. 2 after then-No. 1 Louisville lost at home to No. 4 North Carolina State last week. The Cardinals fell to third and the Wolfpack remained fourth. Stanford moved up a spot to No 5 … Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell agreed to a new eight-year contract through 2028 after leading the Cyclones to the Big 12 championship game and a New Year’s Six bowl (a win over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl … Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura, 19, has been suspended from the team after his arrest in Pullman on suspicion of driving under the influence. The freshman started all four games for the Cougars last fall.

MISCELLANY

Open race at Alpine worlds postponed

The women’s combined that was slated to open the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday was postponed due to heavy snowfall (3 feet since Sunday). Organizers also pushed back the men’s super-G from Tuesday to Thursday to allow more time to clear the course in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The championships will now start Tuesday with the women’s super-G, while the women’s combined was rescheduled for next Monday … The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss 2-4 four weeks with a sprained right shoulder sustained Friday at Orlando when he was fouled by Magic forward Gary Clark. Markkanen is averaging a career-high 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds … The Brooklyn Nets added to their frontcourt depth by signing forward Noah Vonleh, who has played for six previous teams since being the No. 9 pick in the 2014 draft by Charlotte. He averaged 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds with Minnesota and Denver last season … Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes for a ninth season after the team said he signed a one-year deal. Since joining Mercedes for the 2013 season, Hamilton has won six of his record-tying seven world titles … The World Curling Federation said the women’s world championship are canceled for the second straight year, disrupting qualification for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Slated for March 19-28 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, the tournament could be rescheduled or replaced with an Olympic qualification event.

