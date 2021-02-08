Pandemic’s effects hit hard for BC and UMass men’s basketball

We must keep in mind that there are more important things than college basketball, and the pandemic’s awful effects have invaded all parts of life, sometimes tragically. But with Boston College and UMass, we have two distinct local examples of how disastrous this disjointed season is, based on what just happened over the weekend.

Is it a statement that could have been made sooner? Maybe.

It can officially be said now. The pandemic has ruined the men’s college basketball season.

Playing its first game in 20 days, BC had a difficult afternoon at Conte Forum Saturday, losing to North Carolina State, 81-65, in a game that was not as close as the score. Because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries, the Eagles had only six scholarship players available (one of whom, Luka Kraljevic, hadn’t practiced) and had to rely on walk-ons for long periods.

UMass had a great Saturday night at the Ryan Center at Rhode Island, beating the Rams, 75-63, in an exhilarating and entertaining game. The Minutemen are one of five teams with two losses at the top of the Atlantic 10 even though the teams haven’t played the same number of games. Then, Sunday morning, it was announced that UMass would pause all sports for 14 days because of a “continuing surge of COVID-19 cases.”

The team itself has no positive cases, but the next four games — against Dayton, Virginia Commonwealth, Saint Bonaventure, and Duquesne — were canceled. It was a string of games that would have decided the Minutemen’s fate in the A10.

For BC, the key missing players were Wynston Tabbs, Makai Ashton-Langford, DeMarr Langford, and James Karnik, and North Carolina State ended the issue quickly, outscoring BC, 37-3, early in the first half.

You could describe the loss as demoralizing or humiliating, but it also seemed to symbolically signal the end of a forgettable season.

Amazingly, BC coach Jim Christian remained positive.

“Very proud of our players, the effort they put in today,” he said. “If you don’t play for 20 days, things like shooting the ball, timing, things like that, I knew that would be a problem.”

Christian has to keep his team motivated as it faces its final six games, many of which look like certain losses. If the missing players don’t return, they could all be losses.

“It’s hard times for everybody,” he said. “It’s not just our team. There are teams all over the country going through a tough time. It’s a wait-and-see approach with every game.”

At UMass, coach Matt McCall has to wait and see when his team will get back on the court. The pause will stall the momentum provided by the best victory of the season. And the Minutemen won despite missing their best player, Tre Mitchell, and point guard Noah Fernandes.

“I feel really, really bad for our players,” said McCall. “They’ve handled everything thrown at them this year like true professionals.

“We’re not done yet. The [conference] tournament is going to played, and if we play like we did [against Rhode Island], we can win it.”

McCall also laments missing the exposure his team would have gotten in the next four games, all of which would have been nationally televised.

“Those are the type of games we’ve been trying to get the league to put us in, and we don’t get to play,” he said. “I think the word right now is patience. Just be patient and see what happens over the next 24-72 hours, then adjust accordingly.”

▪ BU can relate: The Terriers’ two-game set at Colgate was postponed after someone in BU’s group developed possible COVID-19 symptoms. The team had already taken the bus ride to nowhere … er, Hamilton, N.Y. It was a long ride back to Boston with no games played. After four postponements, Army is next on the schedule.

▪ A first for Gallo: Merrimack’s Joe Gallo got the first technical foul of his head coaching career in his 137th game Friday. He still had a good week, as his team swept Saint Francis of Pennsylvania to get to 6-4. The Warriors are in a three-way for first in the Northeast Conference.

▪ Noel missing: UMass Lowell salvaged a split at New Hampshire this weekend without its best player, Obadiah Noel, who was out with an injury (not COVID, said coach Pat Duquette).

▪ Some positive thoughts: Originally, I wasn’t sold on Ohio State, but the Buckeyes have proven themselves to me. Chris Holtmann is a great coach, and his team is overachieving … UAB, at 16-2 with first-year coach Andy Kennedy, is a sneaky-good team … Belmont, which came to Conte Forum and beat BC last season, is having another outstanding season at 20-1.

▪ Some negative thoughts: I love to watch Iowa play offense with big man Luka Garza, but I have serious doubts that it plays defense well enough to make a Final Four … Chris Beard of Texas Tech is acknowledged as a great coach. His team plays great defense, but the games are not entertaining. Sort of like Virginia … No one can justify to me Houston’s loss to East Carolina. Unfathomable … Finally, I have officially categorized Creighton as overrated.

