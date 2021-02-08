fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots celebrate Tom Brady after seventh Super Bowl win: ‘Congratulations to the greatest of all time’

By Hayden Bird Boston.com Staff,Updated February 7, 2021, 54 minutes ago
Tom Brady speaks to the crowd after winning Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
Tom Brady speaks to the crowd after winning Super Bowl LV on Sunday.Mike Ehrmann/Getty

After Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs, the 43-year-old’s former team had a simple message.

“Congratulations to the greatest of all time,” read a tweet from the Patriots’ account. The win gave Brady his seventh Super Bowl win, surpassing his own record for most NFL championships by a single player.

Brady, who left New England in 2020 to sign in Tampa as a free agent, completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Of course, Brady wasn’t the only former Patriot to have a big night. Rob Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes in the game, and New England’s team account had a follow-up tweet for him, referencing a humorous past incident involving one of the Patriots’ Lombardi trophies.

