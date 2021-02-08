Patriots celebrate Tom Brady after seventh Super Bowl win: ‘Congratulations to the greatest of all time’

After Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs, the 43-year-old’s former team had a simple message.
“Congratulations to the greatest of all time,” read a tweet from the Patriots’ account. The win gave Brady his seventh Super Bowl win, surpassing his own record for most NFL championships by a single player.
Congratulations to the greatest of all time.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021
Brady, who left New England in 2020 to sign in Tampa as a free agent, completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
Of course, Brady wasn’t the only former Patriot to have a big night. Rob Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes in the game, and New England’s team account had a follow-up tweet for him, referencing a humorous past incident involving one of the Patriots’ Lombardi trophies.
Advertisement
And Gronk, be careful with that trophy...— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021
Read more
- Shaughnessy: Tom Brady completes revenge tour for the ages with No. 7
- Instant analysis: There’s no denying Tom Brady’s greatness following a seventh Super Bowl ring
- Tom Brady earns seventh Super Bowl ring, leads Buccaneers to dominant 31-9 win over Chiefs
- Tom Brady named Super Bowl MVP
- Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski set record for most postseason TDs by any duo in Super Bowl LV