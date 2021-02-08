Payton Pritchard gives Celtics a lift in second half

Pritchard scored all 12 of his points in the second half and triggered a 9-0 run to help Boston climb back into the game in the fourth quarter. Pritchard hit four 3-pointers in the second half and added five rebounds and an assist.

PHOENIX — The trust Brad Stevens has in Payton Pritchard has been apparent since training camp. And it was the rookie from Oregon, in his second game back from a knee injury, who nearly brought the Celtics all the way back in a 100-91 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Pritchard has become the steadiest reserve on the Celtics’ roster, and his help is much needed with Marcus Smart out and Kemba Walker struggling.

Advertisement

“He helped us get back in the game in the late third (quarter), hit some big shots,” Stevens said. “He gave us a chance. Payton was a good reason why we got back in. But it was (his) defense that got him jump started. I thought he was a totally different guy in the second (half).”

Stevens said he told Pritchard to play with more enthusiasm in the second half of the Clippers game and he responded with 6 of his 8 points along with two assists.

“That’s two games in a row now where he’s come back from the knee (injury) and was tentative in the first (half),” Stevens said. “We need him to play with that kind of assertiveness and aggressiveness when he checks into the game.”

With Daniel Theis nursing knee soreness and Jaylen Brown out for the second consecutive game, Carsen Edwards, coming off a 16-point outing in the win over the Clippers, got his first NBA start. It’s a testament to coach Stevens’s growing trust in Edwards and the team’s desire to go small against the Suns.

Theis was available Sunday but came off the bench. Brown, meanwhile, participated in a workout prior to the game and Stevens said he was “trending positive” after experiencing knee soreness during Wednesday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings. He could possibly play in Tuesday’s road trip final against the Utah Jazz.

Advertisement

More rest means less practice

The Celtics have an off day Monday in Salt Lake City but that doesn’t mean the team will conduct a practice. With the truncated season, Stevens has had to choose rest over practice in many scenarios, including Monday. The Celtics play the Jazz Tuesday and then return home to play Thursday (Toronto), Friday (Detroit) and Sunday (at Washington).

“Practices are few and far between and you can’t look at it like we have a day in between games,” Stevens said. “We have to look at (we need rest over practice). You have to take into the account the big picture as well. The way you think about practice, that’s just not what we can do right now. Most of our prep work in regard to the next game will be on the day of games.”

Thompson showing off

Tristan Thompson had enjoyed a standout road trip and he grabbed eight rebounds in the first half Sunday. Thompson said earlier this week he decided to stop trying to fit in and go back to his Cleveland form, where he spent the previous nine seasons as one of the best rebounders in the NBA. Stevens had another theory about Thompson and other players who did not play in the NBA Bubble.

Advertisement

“We played 30 games and had 30-plus practices in the bubble,” Stevens said. “These guys that weren’t part of the bubble didn’t get it. It’s like we played a whole other season in between Tristan’s last game. I just think it takes a lot to get acclimated to a new situation. He’s not used to moving. He’s had a ton of different coaches in Cleveland but he’s been in one place for the whole time. He is playing very well on this trip.”

Crowder sits out

Former Celtics forward Jae Crowder was not available because of foot soreness … Stevens said it was “huge” that Brown got a couple of rest days during the season. The Celtics’ schedule won’t get any easier or less strenuous with three more games to makeup because of COVID-19-related postponements. … In his previous three games, Mikal Bridges was 10-for-29 shooting and 0 for 14 from the 3-point line. Sunday, he was 8 for 13 and 2 for 5. In his past two games against the Celtics, he is 18-for-26 shooting and 8 for 13 from 3-point line.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.