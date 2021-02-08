Photos: Red Sox celebrate a rite of winter with Truck Day outside Fenway Park

The thermostat reads below freezing, there’s a fresh coat of snow on the ground, and Tom Brady just won another Super Bowl. You know what that means: It’s time for Truck Day.

On Monday, the Red Sox celebrated the unofficial start to a new baseball season when staff members loaded up the team equipment truck for its 1,480-mile trip to the spring training complex at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

Here’s a look at the excitement: