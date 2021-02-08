fb-pixel Skip to main content
Photos: Red Sox celebrate a rite of winter with Truck Day outside Fenway Park

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated February 8, 2021, 57 minutes ago
Making the trip down to Fort Myers, Fla., will be the Red Sox' lockers, which were loaded onto the equipment truck Monday.
Making the trip down to Fort Myers, Fla., will be the Red Sox' lockers, which were loaded onto the equipment truck Monday.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The thermostat reads below freezing, there’s a fresh coat of snow on the ground, and Tom Brady just won another Super Bowl. You know what that means: It’s time for Truck Day.

On Monday, the Red Sox celebrated the unofficial start to a new baseball season when staff members loaded up the team equipment truck for its 1,480-mile trip to the spring training complex at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

Here’s a look at the excitement:

The truck transports 20,400 baseballs and 1,100 bats to Florida. New on the list this year: extra disinfecting wipes. When the truck left last February, the COVID-19 pandemic was not full-blown in the US.
The truck transports 20,400 baseballs and 1,100 bats to Florida. New on the list this year: extra disinfecting wipes. When the truck left last February, the COVID-19 pandemic was not full-blown in the US.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
To help players stay ready at spring training, the Red Sox send down enough athletic wear for an army — including 160 white game jerseys, 300 pairs of pants, and 400 T-shirts and pairs of socks. Also headed down are lockers to store all the gear.
To help players stay ready at spring training, the Red Sox send down enough athletic wear for an army — including 160 white game jerseys, 300 pairs of pants, and 400 T-shirts and pairs of socks. Also headed down are lockers to store all the gear.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Moving this artificial turf ended up being too much for the crew at Fenway Monday ...
Moving this artificial turf ended up being too much for the crew at Fenway Monday ...Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
... so they used a forklift to load it onto the truck.
... so they used a forklift to load it onto the truck.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Tucked away in the 53-foot truck are 20 cases of bubble gum and 60 cases of sunflower seeds. No word on whether players will be asked to make sure they're socially distanced when they spit the hulls.
Tucked away in the 53-foot truck are 20 cases of bubble gum and 60 cases of sunflower seeds. No word on whether players will be asked to make sure they're socially distanced when they spit the hulls.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

