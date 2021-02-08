Reports: Knicks strike deal with Pistons to acquire G Derrick Rose

The New York Knicks agreed to acquire Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the details told the Associated Press. The deal was first reported by ESPN and The Athletic. The Knicks will send Dennis Smith Jr . and a second-round pick to the Pistons, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official. Once it is, Rose will reunite with coach Tom Thibodeau , his coach in Chicago when the guard became the youngest MVP in NBA history. Rose later spent one season in New York, averaging 18 points in 2016-17, before rejoining Thibodeau again in Minnesota. He is now in his second season in Detroit. Smith, a former top 10 pick, could never make an impact in New York after being acquired from Dallas as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade just over two years ago. He was not in Thibodeau’s rotation and was planning to play in the Knicks’ entry in the NBA G League just to get some games. Instead, he leaves after averaging just 8.7 points in 58 games.

Cavaliers F Nance (broken hand) out six weeks

A tough stretch for the Cleveland Cavaliers just got a lot tougher after the team learned it will be without versatile forward Larry Nance for six weeks after he broke his left hand during Saturday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Nance, who has missed several recent games with a sprained right wrist, broke the fourth metacarpal in his hand during the first quarter of the 124-99 loss as the Cavaliers dropped back-to-back games against one of the NBA’s best teams . . . Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and be sidelined for an extended period. Hunter already has missed four games due to knee discomfort caused by wear and tear. He will undergo a lateral meniscus arthroscopic debridement procedure on Monday in Atlanta . . . Minus star point guard Mike Conley, who was scratched with a hamstring injury, the Utah Jazz saw Donovan Mitchell come within one rebound of a triple-double with 27 points, 11 assists, and nine boards as the Jazz won for the 15th time in 16 games, beating the host Indiana Pacers, 103-95. The Jazz, who host the Celtics on Tuesday, improved their NBA-best record to 19-5 . . . Ex-Celtics Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward combined for 51 points, with Rozier scoring 26 points behind five 3-pointers, for the Charlotte Hornets in a 119-97 rout of the Washington Wizards.

College hockey

Merrimack men top No. 16 Providence

The Merrimack men’s hockey team got off to a fast 3-0 start, with Liam Walsh sandwiching a pair of first-period goals around one by Chase Gresock at 8:50, to help the visiting Warriors (3-10-1) hold on for a 3-2 Hockey East victory over No. 16 Providence (8-6-4), which saw its six-game unbeaten streak snapped . . . In women’s college hockey, senior goaltender Corinne Schroeder stopped all 18 shots she faced and junior Emma Wuthrich’s first-period goal proved to be the winner for the Boston University women’s hockey team in a 2-0 Hockey East victory at Merrimack, which helped the Terriers (4-3-0) complete a weekend shutout sweep over the Warriors (1-13-0).

College basketball

BC women at Clemson postponed

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Boston College women’s basketball game at Clemson Sunday had been postponed following a positive test, quarantining and subsequent contract tracing within the Eagles’ program. BC’s game at North Carolina scheduled for Thursday was also postponed. Additionally, the conference announced the BC-Pitt women’s game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, originally slated to be played in Pittsburgh, has been moved to Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill and will tip off at 6 p.m . . . Freshman Alyssa Ustby had season-highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds to help North Carolina upset fourth-ranked rival North Carolina State (12-2, 7-2 ACC), 76-69. Stephanie Watts added 17 points for the Tar Heels (9-8, 4-8 ACC), who hit a season-high 11 3-pointers and led by as many as a dozen after halftime.

NHL

Laughton does the trick for Flyers

Scott Laughton scored his first career hat trick, Sean Couturier had two goals in his first game back following a rib injury, and the Philadelphia Flyers pulled away for a 7-4 victory over the Washington Capitals . . . Givani Smith had a goal and an assist as Detroit Red Wings won for the first time in nine games, beating the Florida Panthers, 4-1. Marc Staal scored for the first time with Detroit, Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov added goals and Troy Stecher had two assists. Goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots.

Miscellany

Liverpool suffers third straight loss

Manchester City dismantled Liverpool, aided by Alisson Becker’s uncharacteristic goalkeeping blunders, to win 4-1 and inflict the Premier League champions’ with their third consecutive loss at their former fortress of Anfield. It was City’s first victory at Liverpool since 2003 — sparked by a pair of goals from Ilkay Gundogan — and nudged Pep Guardiola’s side closer to regaining the trophy. While City pushed five points clear of Manchester United at the top of the standings, Liverpool slipped 10 points behind the leaders in a faltering title defense. Not since 1963 has Liverpool lost a hat trick of home league games. And this is a stadium where it had been unbeaten in 68 games until Burnley won last month and Brighton followed up with another victory on Wednesday.

