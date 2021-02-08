Super Bowl in Tampa creates ‘craziness’ outside, inside

“We were pretty nervous about it,” said Goodman, who made the trip with his family from Greensboro, N.C.

They were the first ones in their section. They wanted no part of the “craziness” taking place most everywhere else.

Wearing N95 masks and plastic face shields, John Goodman , his wife Alison McMillian , and their two teenage sons navigated the crowded streets outside Raymond James Stadium and settled into their Super Bowl seats about three hours before kickoff Sunday.

They arrived in Orlando on Friday and made the 90-minute drive to Tampa the following day to “check out the scene” and grab dinner. They took one look at all the maskless people and decided to drive back to Orlando.

So they weren’t surprised to see similar issues in and around the stadium Sunday. They were ready for it, though.

“Mom has us well protected,” Goodman said.

The NFL’s signature event looked nothing like any of the previous 54. Purchases are cashless, and the first rows of fans are not close to the field. The rows closest to the field in Tampa Bay’s home stadium are covered. About 25,000 fans were allowed to attend the game, with 7,500 of those being vaccinated healthcare workers. Another 30,000 cardboard cutouts filled empty seats to create space and meet social distancing mandates.

“The cardboard fans actually make it look like it’s full,” said Tampa native and longtime Bucs season ticket owner Matt Geer. “It feels like a real game again. It doesn’t feel programmed like many regular-season games did.”

Geer spent $9,000 to get a seat in the upper deck and said getting into the stadium was “a freaking zoo.”

“It was a pain. There was no direction,” he said. “There were only two ways to enter for fans and the signage was terrible. We lapped the stadium once before finally getting in.”

But well worth it.

“I been through a lot of downs with this team,” Geer said. “I wasn’t going to let this pass. You can’t take your money with you.”

The NFL provided masks to all fans in attendance, and fans were required to wear face coverings throughout the game unless they were eating or drinking. Ushers holding signs enforced the rules that should be standard operating procedure by now. Nonetheless, violators could be found in every direction.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued an executive order last month requiring masks to be worn outside in the city’s most popular entertainment and recreation areas during Super Bowl festivities and the days following the event. No tailgating was allowed, either.

That did little to dissuade thousands from gathering around the stadium. The TikTok Tailgate went off just a few hundred yards from the south end zone, with sections of singing and dancing fans separated by metal barricades.

Peyton Manning, John Lynch basking in joint Hall of Fame honor

NFL greats elsewhere, Peyton Manning and John Lynch shared a second career in Denver. Now they have a third mutual experience, both part of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class announced on Saturday night.

The star quarterback and safety will be joined for the August enshrinements by Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, and Alan Faneca among modern-day players, plus senior candidate Drew Pearson, coach Tom Flores, and contributor Bill Nunn.

“Those friendships and relationships don’t go away when you stop playing football,” said Manning, the only five-time league MVP and a two-time Super Bowl champion, once with the Indianapolis Colts and then with the Denver Broncos. “The fact we received this news the very same year, I am very honored.”

Added Lynch, who waited nine years to be voted into the Hall: “His passion for the game is what linked us, and then we started sharing a lot of things, our families, everybody got to know each other.

“Peyton has become a tremendous friend and a guy I rely on for advice when I am making decisions,” said Lynch, now general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. “It is an honor to go in with him for sure.”

What they are entering, as described by former defensive back Woodson — like Manning and Faneca a member of the All-Decade Team of the 2000s — is everlasting.

“This marks the end of what I did as a player for 18 years in the NFL and what I did through high school and college,” Woodson explained. “I feel like this means I am going to live forever. This is the ultimate that one player could ever achieve after their playing days are over.”

Like Pearson, Flores and Lynch, Faneca had a lengthy wait, gaining enshrinement on his sixth try. Manning, Johnson (a member of the 2010 NFL All-Decade Team), and Woodson all made it in their first year of eligibility.

The announcement of the year’s Hall class came during the annual NFL Honors spectacular. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned his third Associated Press Most Valuable Player award, with Seattle’s Russell Wilson among the other honorees. He won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his work in the community; Devin McCourty was New England’s nominee.

Questionable receivers cleared for Super Sunday

Both Tampa Bay and Kansas City got key receivers back from injury. Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins was cleared to play after missing Kansas City’s past three games with a calf injury, while Tom Brady had both wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate to throw to. Brown sat out Tampa Bay’s NFC Championship win over Green Bay because of a knee injury. Brate had been dealing with a back issue that ailed him earlier in the week. Tampa Bay running back LeSean McCoy was also available to play after he was inactive last year for Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory . . . Pregame festivities began with a video recording of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” performed by Alicia Keys as players from Tampa Bay and Kansas City lined up on each goal line. The NFL opened the season with the same show of racial solidarity . . . Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who stirred America at the inauguration of President Joseph Biden last month, read an original poem during the pregame festivities entitled “Chorus of the Captains.” It was a tribute to three people for their contributions during the pandemic: educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner, and Marine veteran James Martin . . . The game pitted two of the oldest head coaches in the NFL against each other in an age when young offensive-minded coaches are all the rage. With a win over Tampa Bay, Andy Reid, at 62, would surpass Vince Lombardi as the oldest coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, 68, would surpass Bill Belichick — who was 66 when the Patriots won Super Bowl 53 — as the oldest to win a Super Bowl.