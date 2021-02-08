Tom Brady reportedly apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu, calls him ‘class act’ after testy exchange in Super Bowl LV

During Sunday’s game, the two had at least two confrontations, including one that resulted in an unsportsmanlike penalty on Mathieu.

ESPN reported Monday that Brady sent Mathieu a text message apologizing for losing his composure. In his note, according to ESPN, Brady called Mathieu a “class act,” “great leader,” and the “ultimate competitor.” He also acknowledged that he wished he could have apologized in person, and expressed interest in doing so in the future.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were celebrating their Super Bowl LV victory, quarterback Tom Brady took a moment to apologize to Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu for their heated verbal spats during the game.

The Buccaneers had just scored, extending their lead to 21-6 at the end of the first half, when Mathieu, upset with a defensive pass interference call on a previous play, decided to run up and point his finger in Brady’s face. Brady later chased down Mathieu down to respond.

“I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest,” Mathieu said after Kansas City’s 31-9 loss. “But whatever. No comment. It’s over with. I’m done with it.”

Later Sunday night, Mathieu shared additional thoughts in a since-deleted tweet.

“He called me something I won’t repeat but, yeah, I’ll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something or said something to him,” he wrote. “Go back to my previous games against TB12. I showed him nothing but respect.”

Brady has not commented publicly on their interactions, but, according to ESPN, the flare-ups were not a reflection of his opinion of Mathieu.

Asked about the exchanges, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans expressed his approval after the game.

“We love that [expletive],” Evans said. “We love when he gets fiery and competitive.”

