Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski set record for most postseason TDs by any duo in Super Bowl LV

The pair was previously tied with the Hall of Fame tandem of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

The pair connected for a score in the first quarter of Super Bowl LV, setting the record for most touchdowns (13) by any duo in NFL postseason history, and added to their new record with a second touchdown in the fourth quarter.

With the ball on Kansas City’s 8-yard line in the first quarter, Brady faked a handoff before hitting Gronkowski, who ran untouched into the end zone. The reception was Gronkowski’s first of the game and third of this year’s playoffs.

For the second touchdown, Brady found Gronkowski with a 17-yard pass on first down.

Gronkowski also moved ahead of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver John Stallworth for the second-most number of receiving touchdowns in NFL postseason history. Rice sits in first, with 22.

Prior to reuniting in Tampa Bay this season, Gronkowski and Brady played together for nine seasons in New England. A few of their former teammates celebrated the touchdown on Twitter, as did Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen.

