Tom Brady named Super Bowl MVP after Buccaneers beat Chiefs, 31-9

The former Patriots quarterback finished 21-for-29 for 201 yards and three touchdowns on the way to his seventh Super Bowl win, and first with the Buccaneers, beating the Chiefs 31-9 in Tampa.

After not throwing a TD pass in the first quarter of his previous nine Super Bowls, Brady eliminated that glitch on his resume with an 8-yard toss to Gronkowski — who came out of retirement for a moment like this — with 37 seconds left.

After not throwing a TD pass in the first quarter of his previous nine Super Bowls, Brady eliminated that glitch on his resume with an 8-yard toss to Gronkowski — who came out of retirement for a moment like this — with 37 seconds left.

By going 16 of 20 in the first half, he also added a record to his mile-long list as the first player in Super Bowl history to complete 80% of his passes and throw for three touchdowns in any half.

This is all old hat to a 43-year-old quarterback with so many championship rings — now, seven of them.