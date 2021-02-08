The Weeknd performed this year’s halftime show. Naturally, the Internet made him into a meme instantly

The Weeknd was this year’s star performer during the annual halftime show on Sunday, belting out several of his hits, from “Starboy” to “Blinding Lights.”
Though he was not joined by any musical guests, The Weeknd was accompanied by a number of dancers throughout the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
In front of more than 20,000 fans, including 7,500 health care workers invited by the NFL to attend the game, he immediately set the stage with figures covered in face bandages, a hall of mirrors, flashing lights, a dance number reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” — and more.
Naturally, it took only moments for the Internet to make a meme out of the performer and his set.
See some of the Internet’s best creations here:
Me looking for my car at the AMC Burbank 16 parking garage: pic.twitter.com/voz8V21gTk— Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) February 8, 2021
My dad on FT asking for IT help pic.twitter.com/XhPU4IpWIA— Slade (@Slade) February 8, 2021
When you lose your mom in the grocery store as a kid pic.twitter.com/TmielDO3ov— BJ ®🕊 (@BASEDJESUS) February 8, 2021
what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021
superbowl halftime show (2021) pic.twitter.com/T4IEZ2ggEn— jonny sun has a new book coming out in april! (@jonnysun) February 8, 2021
loved that halftime show pic.twitter.com/BQTbXZ1m0R— Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) February 8, 2021
Me trying to find headphones that work before an important Zoom call: https://t.co/PfJtQWLpOS— Jaden Jefferson (@Jaden_Reports) February 8, 2021
Me avoiding everyone else in the grocery store during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/S3svBdHk3O— Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) February 8, 2021
When your parents try to talk to you on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/gXMpjOKe6L— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 8, 2021
A zoom call with horrible internet connection pic.twitter.com/F95T9zkJ6e— Miles Garrett WSBT (@MilesGarrettTV) February 8, 2021
Same same pic.twitter.com/Sa1r5xjqeC— Matt James (@mattjames919) February 8, 2021
This is the most people that have worn masks in Florida in months. pic.twitter.com/oK0tBbMBMY— joel solomon (@joelwsolomon) February 8, 2021
