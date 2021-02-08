The Weeknd performed this year’s halftime show. Naturally, the Internet made him into a meme instantly

Though he was not joined by any musical guests, The Weeknd was accompanied by a number of dancers throughout the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Weeknd was this year’s star performer during the annual halftime show on Sunday, belting out several of his hits, from “Starboy” to “Blinding Lights.”

In front of more than 20,000 fans, including 7,500 health care workers invited by the NFL to attend the game, he immediately set the stage with figures covered in face bandages, a hall of mirrors, flashing lights, a dance number reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” — and more.

Naturally, it took only moments for the Internet to make a meme out of the performer and his set.

See some of the Internet’s best creations here:

