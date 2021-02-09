‘Minari’ shows the bruises, the bounties of American life

That makes it sound easy, but the film testifies to the struggle of Jacob Yi (Steven Yeun) as he tries to turn his farm into a going concern. He has uprooted his wife, Monica (Yeri Han), and their two children, Anne (Noel Cho) and David (Alan Kim), from South Korea to California and then to rural Arkansas, intent on raising Asian vegetables for the immigrant market. He has moved them all into a trailer home with a front door and no stairs. He’s a beginner in terms of agricultural management and must fall back on work as a chicken sexer to make ends meet. But Yeun, a sharp, agile presence on TV’s “The Walking Dead” and in films like “ Burning ,” captures the forward drive of a man with an idea and a blank sheet of land.

Minari, a hardy edible plant that grows on the edges of ponds and rivers in Asia, is known by many other names: Chinese celery, Indian pennywort, Japanese parsley. In “Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung’s warmly fictionalized memoir of his Reagan-era childhood, it stands for the Korean immigrant experience: Plant a family far from home and it will still flourish.

In audience terms, the secret weapon of “Minari” is 7-year-old Kim as David, cherubic and deadpan in the style of a kid in an Ozu classic. Diagnosed with a heart murmur that keeps him from childhood’s rough and tumble, David watches as his father plunges gamely ahead, getting some things right and others perilously wrong. When it is announced that a grandmother, Soonja (Youn Yuh-jung), is arriving from South Korea and will share the boy’s bedroom, David stages a series of miniature rebellions that would be just awful if the old lady didn’t give as good as she got.

In fact, Youn — a star in South Korea with 55 years of movies and TV shows behind her — makes the grandmother a chain-smoking, gambling, delightful force of nature. With “Minari,” Chung breathes new life into such sentimental stock characters as the “feisty grandma” and he introduces figures that feel wholly new, like an eccentric evangelical neighbor who helps Jacob with the farming and who the great Will Patton invests with an odd and moving dignity even as he’s walking down a dusty dirt road carrying a cross on his back.

It’s that empathetic democracy of view that raises “Minari” above the standard memory play. We see through everyone’s eyes and all at once: the father’s industriousness and his pigheadedness, the mother’s anxiety and strength, the rural church community that simultaneously looks at the family as extraterrestrials and welcomes them in. At the same time, the movie dramatizes the emotional fractures of being strangers in a strange land with an honesty that feels like a balm. The quietest and most touching performance belongs to Han, who lets us see Monica’s fear at losing her husband to a dangerously risky vision and, even more deeply, her own loneliness. Every family grows. The trick is to keep it from growing apart.

All of this is captured with an unshowy assurance of craft, from the simplicity of the performances to the glow of Lachlan Milne’s cinematography to Emile Mosseri’s evocative score, which seems to rise from the earth itself. A recent tempest in a teapot arose when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association deemed Chung’s movie eligible only for a foreign language Golden Globe because over half the dialogue is Korean. This is, of course, absurd. “Minari” is as American as apple pie and kimchi, which is to say it’s what America is all about.

★★★★

MINARI

