What to stream at Boston SciFi Film Festival

The festival will also be condensed from its previous 10 days to five. It offers 25 features, 50 shorts, and 10 panels this year, culminating with its signature 24-hour marathon, or “Thon,” a colorful amalgam of sci-fi movies with games and cartoons mixed in. All titles will be available to stream on-demand, with openings staggered through the run, until the festival reaches a hard stop Monday at 11:59 p.m. Tickets are discounted this year, down to $10 from $15 per film. An all-access festival pass runs $175.

Indie cinema aficionados, rejoice: Instead of watching the same old rom-coms this Valentine’s Day weekend, you can indulge in the wild, unusual, foreign, local, and new, still with a sizable dash of the romantic, at the 46th edition of the Boston SciFi Film Festival or SF46 for short. SF46 is known as the oldest independent genre film festival in the country. When it launches Wednesday, it will be entirely virtual, and eminently portable, for the first time in its 49-year existence.

Advertisement

Canada's Karen Lam directed "The Curse of Willow Song."

“Science fiction is a way for people to talk about things they otherwise wouldn’t,” said SciFi founder and director Garen Daly in a Zoom interview. That’s what makes the festival such a hotbed of trends and talent. Those keen to sniff out future cult classics, award winners, and even mainstream industry stars, take note: “About 30 percent of the films we show end up on Netflix or Amazon Prime,” he said.

Daly, who has navigated the industry for 40 years, got his start at the former Orson Welles Cinema in Cambridge (SciFi’s original venue) where he worked as a manager alongside cinema greats like Tommy Lee Jones. His approach combines an appreciation of traditional film as craft with a penchant for taking chances on obscure works from independent directors who are interested in exploring the limits of life and humanity. “If you want a taste of what’s going on out there that’s not normally seen on American TV, or even in some other film festivals, this is the place to do it,” Daly said.

Advertisement

From the documentary "Mr. Hand Solo." Courtesy "Mr. Hand Solo"

Satiric director Lloyd Kaufman, of “Toxic Avenger” franchise fame, puts SF46 at “the very best” of the many festivals he’s attended recently. The Boston fest has “the most original curating, and the most serious film-[focused] moderating of the panels,” Kaufman said in a phone interview. His black comedy “Shakespeare’s Sh*tstorm” will screen at this year’s event.

Of the feature films, likely all-around fan favorites include “Toxico with Deus Otiosus,” an Argentine comedy about a surreal COVID-like pandemic that befalls a community (it was presciently made pre-COVID); the international premiere of the inspiring Andorran film “Mr. Hand Solo,” a documentary about a disabled young man who fashioned Lego bricks into his own prosthetic arm; and “The Cyst,” a B-grade horror that looks equal parts queasy and hilarious. Other crowd-pleasers include romantic comedies “Mermaid in Paris” and “Fish Love,” the latter dubbed by Daly as a “cautionary ecological” tale.

Anime fans can check out the daring South Korean horror “Beauty Water,” and stop-motion lovers will enjoy “The Old Man Movie,” a beautiful and ribald tale of an abducted farm animal, produced by an Estonian studio. Documentary hounds can watch Stanley Kubrick speaking in his own voice in “Kubrick by Kubrick” and learn about the father of modern science fiction in “Tune Into the Future.”

Advertisement

A scene from the animated horror film “Beauty Water.” Golden Village Pictures

As for award circuit contenders, look to French AI drama “The Trouble with Being Born,” Canadian Karen Lam’s stunning horror-thriller “The Curse of Willow Song,” and the haunting “Truth or Consequences,” a surreal documentary with beautiful editing.

New local filmmakers are interspersed among the more well-known selections, giving Bostonians a chance to better appreciate homegrown voices. “We don’t like to silo local artists,” Daly said. The fest features “Blood Moon,” by 19-year-old Caleb Spilios from Framingham, and New Bedford’s Raeshelle Cooke, whose “Woke” will run in a shorts lineup.

Canadian director Virginia Abramovich, whose interdimensional travel thriller “Between Waves” will run from Wednesday, has been to many virtual film festivals by now, but SF46 has impressed her the most with its hospitality and attention to user engagement. “Some festivals just put up a festival website,” she said in a phone interview.

At SF46, a “Community Video” page invites festival viewers to submit their own creations up to 10 minutes in length, for public viewing in a crowd-sourced mural format. Visitors can also download an app called “Boston SciFi” to socialize with other festivalgoers using an avatar. Ninety percent of the panel discussions have been pre-recorded and edited with television-level care. Topics cover themes ranging from women behind the camera and editing horror films, to the future of filmmaking and the direction of new trends like Afrofuturism and artistic documentary.

“[It] shows how they try to bring people together,” Abramovich said of these efforts. “It feels like it’s got such a great community of people who really appreciate sci-fi.”

Advertisement

BOSTON SCIFI FILM FESTIVAL

Online Feb. 10-15, www.bostonscifi.com

Victoria Zhuang can be reached at victoria.zhuang1@protonmail.com.