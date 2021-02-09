The Broad’s new leader wants to ‘double down’ on biology, working with hospitals

Then, in mid-January, President Biden chose the Broad’s founder and director, Eric Lander, as his science adviser. The Broad quickly elevated Todd Golub, another founder and its chief scientific officer, to director.

First, the Broad set up one of the country’s first large-scale COVID-19 test processing facilities. Since March 2020, it has run more than 10 million tests for the state, nursing homes, universities, the Cambridge Public School system, and homeless shelters. The number of tests may be more than any other non-commercial lab has analyzed — though no one is certain.

It has been an action-packed pandemic for the Broad Institute, the biomedical research center in Cambridge with ties to both Harvard and MIT.

I connected with Golub for a Zoom interview from his home in Newton It was his first interview since being named to the post. Our conversation was edited for length.

How did you find out that Eric Lander was being named the White House science advisor?

It all happened quite quickly, as things work in government. I think it’s really great for the country, and Eric’s really the person to do this. He’s got such vision and ability to get stuff done.

Was it a foregone conclusion that you would replace him?

It was a discussion that the board had to have first. But yes, as a co-founder of the Broad, having been there since its inception, being the chief scientific officer and on the executive leadership team, it was not shocking when I was named to the role.

What’s changing about the research agenda and the work you plan to do in the post-Lander era?

It’s worth stepping back and taking a little bit of perspective on where we came from, because I think that informs where we’re going. The earliest days of the Broad were deeply grounded in genomics – the technical aspects of making maps of the human genome – because that was the work that was really needed to lay the foundation for the field.

Over the last 16 years, there has been a move towards deepening the biology, and deepening our connections to medicine and hospitals.We’re going to double down on those directions — deepening our connections to our local hospitals, deepening our commitment to working on therapeutics, bringing novel approaches to biology and chemistry to bear on drug discovery, and deepening our connections to industry in that regard. Much of the work that needs to be donewill happen at the intersection of the academic world and the private sector, where we take on really important problems together.

How have you been involved in the COVID-19 testing work there at the Broad?

I see the COVID testing as a great example of the Broad’s philosophy that it should be addressing the most important challenges that face us, and it should be organized and have a culture that allows it to be nimble, so that it can respond to those most important challenges. Years ago, the most important challenge was, “Let’s figure out how to sequence the human genome,” and when there’s a new sequencing technology that becomes available on Monday, you need to be able to respond on Tuesday. COVID is another example of that. Our culture and our organization allowed us to be able to adapt quickly. What was needed was very high throughput, available, ideally low-cost genomic testing. We were perfectly poised to be able to do that.

It looks like you may be working at home today. Do you have a regular schedule of going into the building?

Like many Broadies, I’m spending good time working from home. My current schedule is coming in two days a week. I still spend a lot of that time on Zoom, even though I’m in the building. But it’s good to be at the Broad, and see the institute coming back to life. Our labs are now fully functional, everyone is back, the pace of work is back, and the energy is back – even though many of the offices are still empty. People who aren’t at the [lab] bench are largely at home, as they should be. We’ve been deliberately conservative, but data-driven in our return to work. We started with groups using a shift schedule to keep density as low as possible, and gradually increased. Having observed no instances of transmission of virus within the Broad, we feel confident that our safety procedures are adequate.. If you don’t need to be at the bench, our approach for now is that you should still be at home.

Is there regular testing for asymptomatic employees who are coming in?

Yes, for people coming in on-site, we have a regular testing program.

There’s such a breadth of stuff you guys do, whether it’s new data platforms, polygenic scoring for heart attack risk, the cancer work that you had been overseeing. What are the non-COVID things you’d want to spotlight in the ‘coming soon’ category?

One is the area of therapeutics and drug discovery. Increasingly, we’re seeing companies large and small coming to the Broad with interest [in] how could we work together to reimagine a future around how drug discovery and development works.

The Broad will never become a drug company – that’s not our aspiration. But I’m hoping that the Broad can be a growing force in drug discovery and development, in partnership with industry.

The second area revolves around data and data analysis – machine learning, in particular. The biomedical world is exploding with data, and having all the data sprinkled around in a haphazard kind of way makes it not particularly usable. The concept behind Terra [a collaboration between the Broad, Microsoft, and Verily] is that having a mechanism to bring together useful data and useful tools lowers the barrier for researchers in the community – not just at the Broad, but around the world, to be able to analyze those data, and to be sure that we have the appropriate data security and permissions in place.

And if we have this growing body of data organized in a way that it’s analyzable, then the power of the emerging machine learning methods that are now exploding on the scene become really exciting and important, and have real potential.

That’s an area where you’ll see the Broad becoming even more active, bringing together the computational community, machine learners, and people from biology and medical backgrounds. I see enormous potential in machine learning and artificial intelligence methods, but the path to getting there is bringing that community of computer scientists cheek-by-jowl with the community of biologists and clinicians, and deciding together what are the problems we really need to solve.

You recently expanded your campus. Do you think the density and activity level we saw in Kendall Square before the pandemic will return? Are you worried about the place of Kendall, post-pandemic? It’s a ghost town right now.

The success of the Broad, and of biotech in the region, is absolutely connected to that density and that energy. I’m confident that it is going to come back, post-pandemic. I think people recognize there’s value in that density and all that comes from it.

At the same time, I think the Broad and other organizations are going to learn from this moment, and ask whether we should be more open to thinking about additional ways, and more flexible ways, of working. I suspect at the Broad it won’t look exactly like it did pre-pandemic. There’s no question that Kendall Square is going to continue to be a hive of information flow and energy and connections post pandemic. That is going to be essential for the future growth and viability of Kendall Square, and for the region, even if it doesn’t look exactly as it did pre-pandemic.

In the pre-pandemic world, it probably would’ve been a tough sell to say that the Broad would have a group leader in Silicon Valley or Seattle or Tel Aviv. Everybody was expected to be in the building. It sounds like you’re saying, some of that may be re-assessed.

It’s too early to know what our solution there will be, but we’re definitely re-examining some of those assumptions [about where people live] so that we can be flexible. And yet I do think that a significant measure of the Broad’s success has been a commitment to having bench-based people and computational people not being in separate departments, but having a space where the two are physically next to each other.

Can you have a free-wheeling, rigorous scientific debates on Zoom, the same way you could in a conference room or around a cafeteria table?

You can do a decent job, but it’s no substitute for being in person.

Do you have plans to speak publicly and write about science’s role in society, as your predecessor did frequently? What is your message?

The work of the Broad Institute is not just to make discoveries within the walls of the Broad, it’s to do that as a horizontal connector across the local Boston community and beyond. I suspect you will be hearing more from me. At the moment, my plate is pretty full, and my top priority is leading the Broad.

