Fox News invokes free-speech rights as it defends itself in defamation suit by voting-machine maker

In a motion to dismiss the suit, filed Monday evening, Fox Corp. argued it had a right to report details of the alleged conspiracy — which is unsubstantiated —and broadcast the views of Trump’s attorneys “whether those lawyers can eventually substantiate their claims or not.”

Smartmatic, which makes voting systems and software, is seeking $2.7 billion in damages in its lawsuit, which claims Fox News harmed its reputation with reports in November and December suggesting it had helped rig the 2020 election to ensure President Biden’s victory.

Fox News has told a judge that its reporting on the voting-technology company Smartmatic Corp.’s alleged role in Donald Trump’s bogus election-fraud conspiracy is protected by the First Amendment.

“When a sitting president and his surrogates claim an election was rigged, the public has a right to know what they are claiming, full stop,” Fox said in its filing. “When a sitting president and his surrogates bring lawsuits challenging election results, the public has a right to know the substance of their claims and what evidence backs them up, full stop.”

Smartmatic filed the suit on Thursday against Fox News and some of its high-profile commentators and guests, including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell. The suit accuses them of executing a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at convincing the public there was rampant election fraud.

Neither Powell nor Giuliani have filed motions to dismiss, and neither responded to messages seeking comment. Powell previously denied Smartmatic’s claims.

Another election technology company, Dominion Voting Systems Inc., made similar claims in separate lawsuits filed earlier against Giuliani and Powell. Dominion has sent cease-and-desist letters to numerous news outlets and individuals suggesting potential lawsuits in the futre, including against Fox and Trump.

The bogus conspiracy theory claimed that both Smartmatic and Dominion played a role in flipping millions of votes to Biden, in cahoots with thousands of corrupt Democrats and foreign communists.

The false claim that the election was stolen helped spur a deadly insurrection by Trump supporters at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 and Trump’s second impeachment by the US House, which alleged he incited the riot. His trial before the Senate started Tuesday.

In its filing with the court, Fox said Smartmatic had also failed to allege in its complaint that the reports it broadcast were made with “actual malice” toward the company — a standard in defamation suits.

Fox’s attorney, Kirkland & Ellis partner Paul Clement, said in a statement Monday that Smartmatic’s suit is “fundamentally incompatible with the reality of the modern news network.”

Smartmatic says the allegations broadcast by Fox hurt its ability to conduct business in the United States and around the world.

The Smartmatic suit also named Fox hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro, accusing them and Fox of deliberately spreading false claims that Smartmatic had fixed the election. Last week, Fox canceled Dobbs’s nightly show but said it was part of changes that had already been in the works for its post-election lineup.

Edward Wipper, the lawyer for Florida-based Smartmatic, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The filing by Fox referred to Trump’s blitz of voting fraud lies as “unconventional efforts to challenge the results of the election” and said the claims about Smartmatic were newsworthy, even if many people doubted them.

“An attempt by a sitting president to challenge the result of an election is objectively newsworthy,” Fox said. “Media outlets around the country and the world thus provided extensive coverage of, and commentary on, the president’s allegations and the associated lawsuits.”