Back on set, Jennifer Lawrence lip-locks with Timothee Chalamet in ‘Don’t Look Up’

The 30-year-old Oscar winner was hit in the eye by debris from a special effects explosion gone awry and rushed off the set, which brought filming on the big-budget comedy to a halt.

Jennifer Lawrence fans held their breath last Friday when news broke that the actress had been injured on the set of the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” which has been filming in Massachusetts.

New photos have surfaced showing that Lawrence was very much back on set over the weekend, shooting a kissing scene with heartthrob Timothée Chalamet in Brockton.

Brockton Enterprise photographer Marc Vasconcellos snapped a whole series of pictures that show a flame-haired Lawrence and Chalamet filming on Montello Street with a handful of other actors, some of whom rode skateboards and carried what looked to be cans of beer.

The scene has a definite post-apocalyptic vibe. A car with a shattered windshield appears in some shots, and a trash can burns in the background. Lawrence wears a furry leopard print coat while a ratty-looking Chalamet (sorry fans, but it’s true) boasts long hair, a backward baseball cap, and a knee length olive-green duster.

Lawrence, who won a best actress Oscar in 2013 for “Silver Linings Playbook,” looked none the worse for wear after her on-set injury. The photos show her smiling with the other actors, having makeup applied, and, yes, making out with Chalamet.

The Netflix film, written and directed by “The Big Short” director Adam McKay, follows two astronomers who discover an asteroid is hurtling toward with Earth but find their warnings shrugged off by the public. Lawrence stars along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, Tyler Perry, and Matthew Perry. Singer Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi are also part of the A-list cast.

Filming moved from Brockton to North Attleborough on Monday, where crews filmed all day in the Washington Street area.

While Chalamet was filming “Don’t Look Up” over the weekend, he also had a notable cameo during the Super Bowl, playing Edgar, the son of Edward Scissorhands, in a Cadillac commercial alongside Winona Ryder, who starred in the 1990 Tim Burton film.





















