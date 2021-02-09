Chocolate is always the answer

Love is the Answer — its the name of a gift set of chocolate truffle bonbons and bars from Fine & Raw and one way to celebrate a relationship on Valentine’s Day. The Brooklyn bean-to-bar chocolate maker offers several collections with wrappers whimsically decorated with hearts (from $28 to $135). The chocolate producer is known for its raw, organic chocolates — confections made from unroasted beans and minimal heat creating deep, rich, and complex flavors. In the boxes are intense, dark chocolate bonbons and creamy bars crafted with half raw cocoa and half roasted and blended with hazelnut butter. Others bars are made with the Peruvian fruit lucuma, which lends flavors of toasted marshmallow. All are easy to fall in love with. Available at fineandraw.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND