Dry January is over. Or is it?

The group did it for fun (and largely succeeded), but it served a larger purpose.

Half of the couples would abstain from alcohol throughout the month; the other half considered themselves “drenched” — free to ward off winter’s lonely chill with as much alcohol as they desired.

Some streets have barbecues and block parties, but Jessica Briar’s Wrentham neighborhood took bonding a step further when five families decided to embark upon Dry January together.

“You sleep better, you have a lot more energy during the day, you feel productive. It’s a great thing to do every once in a while,” says Briar, who started out on the “dry” team but switched to “drenched” 10 days into the month, tempted by outdoor gatherings and the urge to de-stress in the middle of, you know, a pandemic.

“For me, it’s the social aspect. We hang out every weekend, with beer and wine around. We all have kids. So-and-so didn’t sleep through the night? I just need a glass of wine to relax right now,” she says, despite knowing she feels healthier without alcohol. She has frequently abstained for months at a time, but right now, she’s not quite ready.

“I’ll feel better another day,” she says, laughing.

This year, a survey from research group YouGov found that about 15 percent of Americans planned to participate in Dry January, abstaining from alcohol for the entire month. Devotees swear by better sleep, sharpened focus, and more energy. Beyond the health benefits, it’s an opportunity to examine the role that alcohol plays in daily life, even for those who don’t consider themselves addicted and don’t plan on abstaining long-term.

During a time when so much is out of our control, it’s also a chance to feel empowered.

“There’s a sense of accomplishment and taking hold of an aspect of your wellness,” says Dr. Catharina Armstrong, associate director of substance use services at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. She sees patients who report deeper sleep, weight loss, and a heightened sense of efficiency.

But like Briar, many people habitually reach for alcohol by nightfall as a socially acceptable — even encouraged — way to unwind and to break up the monotony of endless pandemic days.

Dry January offers that same in-it-together communality; it’s a socially condoned, temporary way for people who don’t self-identify as problem drinkers to rethink habits. It also has long-term benefits: Recent studies have found that participation in abstinence challenges may be associated with changes toward healthier drinking overall.

It dovetails with the rise of mini-movements like One Year No Beer, which frames quitting as a break, not an identity. Another well-known movement, This Naked Mind by Annie Grace, encourages drinkers to eschew fraught terminology such as “alcoholic” and eases users in with a 30-day “experiment phase.”

This is helpful as alcohol use is increasingly seen as something that exists along on a spectrum, especially at a time when people are frazzled by a host of destabilizing woes, ranging from COVID-19 to hybrid school to remote work.

Armstrong frequently encounters patients who exist in a gray area. They want to change their drinking habits despite maintaining full lives, busy jobs, and other hallmarks of an outwardly functional life. While many drinkers might self-audit by measuring how many drinks they take per week, Armstrong focuses on qualitative measures to help patients consider their relationship with alcohol.

“What tells me the important part of the story is, ‘What brought you here? Why are you concerned? Is a loved one concerned?’ That can be after one glass of wine or 20. I try to drill down on the whys [of drinking] and the results afterward,” she says.

The “whys” inspired Cambridge resident Dien Ho to abstain from alcohol with a few small breaks, such as polishing off an expensive bottle of wine when President Biden was inaugurated. Overall, he feels healthier, but abstinence is a tough proposition during a pandemic. There is no natural marker — no commute, no pit-stop at the gym — between work and home. Alcohol provided that transition for him, but no longer.

“My office is at home. Usually, when I go home from work, I bike. The physical exercise is a signal to myself that I’m no longer at work; I’m going to chill and switch gears easily. But now it’s three steps. I don’t have the signal to close my computer. I was drinking to chill myself out,” he says.

Now, he prefers to unwind through meditation.

“It’s such a cliché, but it totally helps,” he says. He plays video games with his wife, who doesn’t drink, and opts for fizzy water when the urge for a cocktail strikes.

“It’s that ritual of doing something — and, also, it’s not tap water,” he says.

Rituals are important. Alcohol is a time-honored, socially prized way to connect, relax, and escape. Declining a drink can feel like turning down a treat. Why would you?

“A couple of friends do Dry January every year, and others would laugh: ‘What’s wrong with you? Why would you consider that?’” says Acton’s Anne Brown, so entrenched is the need to drink in the adult psyche.

Brown realized she was drinking a little bit daily and wanted to prove to herself that she didn’t have to.

“I got to a place that I saw it as more of a challenge. When I was pregnant, I obviously didn’t need to. I’m going to do it because I can,” she says. She didn’t tell anyone at first — just in case she fell off the wagon — but now she feels so much better that she kept it up (though the promise of a Moscow Mule is tempting).

More than a month in, she recognizes the subtle role alcohol played in her life.

“We use it to mask our emotions as a coping strategy. Before I took a break, I was in that phase of, ‘Oh, God, the day is over. I have to answer this e-mail. I need a drink.’ That’s what everyone says,” she says.

It’s such a reflexive response that people were initially surprised when she quit.

“My husband gave me this panicked look: ‘Are you expecting me to do this, too?’” she says, laughing.

Brown didn’t pressure him, but he went several days without drinking as well. Now, she socializes with friends in her backyard, mocktail in hand. She was initially nervous to be without drinks among friends — “How do I be around people in a social situation?” she wondered — but she ended up having a great time. She also got support from friends who decided to quit drinking permanently.

“That’s the biggest challenge, they told me,” she says. “The social piece. The hardest thing is to know that it’s OK not to be drinking.”

When we spoke, she’d had a tough day and was contemplating a cocktail. She planned to go for a walk instead (and later texted that she still hadn’t poured a glass). The success began to feed off itself.

The social part is rough, though. While few people look askance when someone turns down a cigarette or discusses a new diet, confessing to giving up alcohol is awkward. People make up excuses — being on medication, for example — or field questions about pregnancy. Or else they get teased, such as Scituate resident Tom Hall, who slipped up with a shot of whiskey during a small gathering in his barn, celebrating a pal’s promotion. None consider themselves problem drinkers, which is why Hall says they felt comfortable ribbing him about his Dry January choice.

“One of my best friends got a new job and wanted to have a celebration. I told him I was dry, and they tried to test my will,” he says. “They understood, but were still kind of trying to convince me.”

He hasn’t had a sip since, which he plans to continue until Lent.

“In general, I have excellent willpower, but I’m only human. I didn’t over-imbibe. I just had a little bit. It feels like a challenge. My daughters are light drinkers. They say, ‘Hey, dad, want a beer? Oh, forget it! Ha!’” he says, chuckling.

He considers the process a spiritual and a physical reset, with better pallor, nourishing sleep, and weight loss.

Despite all this, “It would be harder if the Patriots were in the Super Bowl,” he admits.

Overall, though, he feels better — just like Brown and Ho, who are filling their time in new ways, such as walks and meditation, more attuned to their moods and surroundings. This echoes what Armstrong discovered in a clinical setting.

“The wonderful thing was that [patients] found that numbness wasn’t something they did want. Being present with a partner, kids, or a project was so rewarding. It was better,” she says.

As Ho says, “The great thing about drinking is that you stop thinking about yourself. But the bad thing about drinking? You stop thinking about yourself.”

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.