Kelp from off the Maine coast is turned into seaweed salad, kimchi, kraut, and cubes

Atlantic Sea Farms fresh pureed kelp cubes. Handout

We customarily think of seaweed in salads or as sheets to roll up sushi or transformed into crackers to snack on. Atlantic Sea Farms in Saco, Maine, has broadened our seaweed horizon. The company runs the first US commercial kelp farm and works with more than two dozen lobstermen and lobsterwoman in the winter, their off-season, to line-grow kelp off Maine’s rugged coast. The long, thick tawny strands are never dried or dyed and are turned into three delicious jarred products: Fermented Seaweed Salad with tamari, ginger, and sesame; Sea-Chi, the raw kelp pickled and prepared as a mildly spicy kimchi; and Sea-Beet Kraut, crunchy, briny kraut with slivers of beets. Recently Atlantic Sea Farms has introduced fresh, pureed Kelp Cubes to keep in the freezer. The cubes give an umami boost of flavor and have a wide range of uses — drop one into a smoothie, a sauce, soup, pesto, a stir-fry, or even a cookie batter, or create a seasoned butter. Kelp is nutrient-rich. And every bite we eat of the sea vegetable also helps ecologically, says Briana Warner, Atlantic Sea Farms’ president. The kelp farms help remove the carbon and nitrogen, which are causing Maine water temperatures to rise. “The more people that eat our kelp, the more we can have an impact,” says Warner. Available at atlanticseafarms.com. The jarred varieties are also available at Roche Bros and selected Whole Foods Market locations.