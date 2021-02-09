A line of masalas, but also a legacy

Floyd Cardoz was one of New York’s acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs, a man raised in India who moved to the United States and brought Indian flavors to American dishes. He died in March of the coronavirus. Cardoz was in the midst of a project, introducing a line of masalas in collaboration with Burlap & Barrel, a New York spice importer who directly sources single-origin spices from small farms. Floyd’s wife, Barkha, has forged ahead working with Burlap & Barrel, and launched three Floyd Cardoz masalas with more to come. “I wanted to carry out his legacy. I needed to do this,” says Barkha, who first met Floyd in culinary school in India. “I don’t want people to forget him.” Each complex fusion of powders has a twist and reflects Floyd’s roots and his family recipes. The garam masala, with star anise, cinnamon, and cloves, has sweetness and can finish a dish or be used for baking. Goan masala, smoky and gingery with turmeric and cinnamon, delivers heat but isn’t searing. With fennel and black and yellow cardamom, the Kashmiri masala, the hottest, is laced with Kashmir chili. “People are afraid of Indian cooking because you have to have so many spices,” Barkha says. “This is our way to show it’s not hard.” ($11.99 each for 2.2-ounces; $33.99 for all three). To order, go to www.burlapandbarrel.com. A portion of the proceeds is donated to Cookies for Kids’ Cancer.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND