Recipe: Celebrate the Lunar New Year with meatballs and bow-ties in this soup instead of dumplings

Serves 4

To celebrate the Chinese New Year -- the Year of the Ox -- which begins on the evening of Feb. 11, families gather to make dumplings filled with ground pork, Napa cabbage, and garlic chives, or various vegetarian fillings. Cooking on the holiday itself is forbidden, so everything is made in advance. On the eve, the menu features a huge banquet. In addition to pan-seared, steamed, or boiled dumplings, families may also feast on fried spring rolls, which resemble gold ingots, and steamed clams (both represent good fortune) and tangerines, oranges, and kumquats (for good luck). During the three-and-a-half years I lived in Taiwan when I was a young cook, I spent each New Year with my adopted family helping my surrogate Chinese mother cook for the celebration table. Now, instead of the dumplings we made together, I roll the dumpling filling -- made from ground meat -- into meatballs and add them to chicken broth flavored with finely sliced Swiss chard. And in place of the wonton wrappers, I add bowties (farfalle) to the pot. My version has evolved over the years; it began with ground pork for the meatballs. Now I make it with ground dark-meat turkey mixed with loads of ginger, scallions, sesame oil, and 5-spice powder. The broth is mixed with sweet white miso (called miso shiro), which adds both sweet and salty tastes. Miso is a traditional Japanese seasoning made from fermented soy beans, also used in Chinese cooking as a base for soups and marinades. It's a sumptuous meal-in-a-pot, perfect for Chinese New Year or any other night of the year.

MEATBALLS

1 pound ground dark-meat turkey 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced (save 2 tablespoons dark green for garnish) 1 piece (1 1/2 inches) fresh ginger, finely chopped 1 teaspoon 5-five powder or use a pinch each of ground cinnamon, ground fennel seeds, and cloves 3 tablespoons soy sauce 1½ teaspoons sesame oil 1 egg, lightly beaten 1½ tablespoons cornstarch

1. Have on hand a bowl of cold water and a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, combine the turkey, scallions, ginger, 5-spice powder, soy sauce, sesame oil, and egg. Stir well. Add the cornstarch and mix to a sticky paste.

3. Dip your hands into the water and shape the mixture into 20 walnut-sized balls. Arrange on the baking sheet.

SOUP

2 tablespoons sweet white miso paste (miso shiro) 7 cups chicken stock 2 teaspoons olive oil 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 pound Swiss chard, ends trimmed, leaves cut into 1/2-inch shreds, stems thinly sliced 1½ cups bow tie (farfalle) pasta Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a small bowl, mix the miso paste with 1/2 cup of the chicken stock until it makes a smooth paste.

2. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic and Swiss chard leaves and stems. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Add the miso mixture and cover the pot. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the chard softens.

3. Add the remaining chicken stock to the pot. Bring to a boil. Add the meatballs and bow-ties and return the broth to a boil. Lower the heat and cover the pot. Simmer for 12 to 14 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the meatballs are cooked through and the pasta is tender but still has some bite. Taste the broth for seasoning and add salt, if you like, and black pepper. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with the reserved scallions.

Nina Simonds