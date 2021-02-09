Recipe: Makes this chocolate chip pound cake for your Valentine or Galentine -- or for yourself

Makes 1 loaf

A buttery chip-studded pound cake baked in a loaf pan is a confection for any spontaneous craving any hour of the day. The cake is a classic sour cream pound cake beaten in an electric mixer; just before baking, you fold in mini chips. Instead of buttering and flouring the loaf pan, which takes a minute, rub it very lightly with vegetable oil and line it with a sheet of parchment, which takes seconds. The paper comes above the top edges of the pan so you can use it as a sling to remove the cake after baking. The batter is easy and straightforward, the results wonderful. Maybe this is the cake you'll make every year, for a Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.

Vegetable oil (for the pan) 2 cups flour ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt ¾ cup mini semisweet chocolate chips 10 tablespoons (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature 1¼ cups granulated sugar 3 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ⅔ cup sour cream Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Rub the inside of a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan very lightly with vegetable oil. Line the pan with a sheet of parchment paper long enough to come above the edges by a couple of inches. You'll use this overhang later to lift the cake out of the pan. Press the paper with your fingertips into the corners of the pan so the parchment fits tightly.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, and salt to blend them.

3. In another bowl, toss the chocolate chips with 1 teaspoon of the flour mixture.

4. In an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter for 2 minutes. Add the granulated sugar in 3 additions, beating for 1 minute after each one. On medium-low speed, blend in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the vanilla. The batter may look curdled at this point; that's OK.

5. With the mixer set on low speed, blend in the flour mixture in 3 additions alternately with the sour cream, beginning and ending with flour. Mix just until the flour is absorbed. Scrape down the sides of the bowl often with a rubber spatula. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With a large metal spoon, fold in the chips and any flour in the bowl.

6. Spoon the batter into the pan, mounding it slightly down center. Bake the cake for 60 to 70 minutes, or until it is set and a skewer inserted into the center of the cake is clean when withdrawn.

7. Set the loaf in the pan on a wire rack to cool for 20 minutes. Carefully lift the loaf using the parchment paper and set it on the rack to cool completely. Peel back the parchment paper, dust the top with confectioners' sugar, and use a serrated knife to cut the loaf into slices.

Lisa Yockelson