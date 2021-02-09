Recipe: Melt-in-your-mouth chocolate shortbread squares for your Valentine are both sweet and salty

Makes about 28

These melt-in-your mouth chocolate shortbread squares are pretty easy to assemble and roll out. To make them, beat soft butter with cocoa powder, confectioners' sugar, flour, and an egg yolk. The dough will be stiff but malleable. Pat it into a rectangle on a sheet of parchment paper, then cover it with another sheet of parchment, and roll it out. The dough needs to firm up in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes (or as long as overnight) before you cut squares. If you have a heart-shaped cutter, use it here. If the dough is very soft as you cut squares, refrigerate it again. If the scraps are too firm to reroll, knead them and let the heat of your hand soften them. The cookies aren't overly sweet and the crowning glory is a sprinkle of sea salt. Salty and sweet -- now that’s a Valentine gift worth giving.

2 cups flour ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder 1 cup confectioners' sugar ⅛ teaspoon fine sea salt 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 egg yolk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt, or more to taste (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand a baking sheet and 3 sheets of parchment cut to fit it. Line the baking sheet with one of the parchment sheets.

2. In a bowl, sift the flour, cocoa powder, confectioners’ sugar, and fine salt.

3. In an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter with 1 cup of the flour mixture until smooth. Add the egg yolk and vanilla and beat until well blended. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and the beaters often during mixing. With the mixer set on low speed, gradually add the remaining flour mixture until combined. The mixture will look crumbly and then come together to make a stiff but malleable dough. Check the bottom of the bowl to make sure all the flour is incorporated.

4. Place 1 sheet of parchment on the counter. Transfer the dough to the paper and pat it with your hand into a flat rectangle. Place a second sheet of parchment on top. Roll the dough until it is 1/4-inch thick. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or for up to 24 hours, or until firm.

5. Set the oven at 325 degrees.

6. Remove the dough from the refrigerator. Lift off the top parchment sheet. Using a ruler as a guide and a pizza cutter or long chef's knife, trim the edges of the pastry so they are even. Set the scraps aside. Cut the dough into 2-inch squares. Transfer to the baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle each cookie lightly with flaky sea salt. Set the squares 1/2-inch apart on the baking sheet. Reroll the dough scraps. If the dough has become soft, refrigerate the rerolled dough until it is firm again before cutting. If the scraps are too firm, knead them on the work surface until they are soft enough to roll. Cut more squares until all the dough is used. Sprinkle them with flaky salt.

7. Bake the squares for 18 to 20 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking, or until the cookies look dry (not shiny) and a few are slightly puffed. Set the baking sheet on a wire rack; cool the cookies on the sheet. Store in an airtight container.

Sally Pasley Vargas