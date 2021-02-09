Recipe: Scallion oil noodles is one of Shanghai’s most popular dishes, ideal for the Lunar New Year

Serves 2

"You haven't experienced Shanghai until you've had a bowl of scallion oil noodles," writes Betty Liu in "My Shanghai: Recipes and Stories from a City on the Water." To make them, cook scallions very slowly in oil to infuse it with the onion-y flavor (this takes at least 20 minutes). Dried shrimp are another flavoring, though Liu says you can omit them if you cannot find them or your guests are vegetarians. You can also add ground pork if you want a heartier dish. Shanghai noodles are thin wheat noodles. Dried ramen from a supermarket package works well, says Liu, or use Japanese soba or udon noodles. Cook them while the scallions infuse the oil.

1½ teaspoons dried shrimp ¼ cup hot water, or more if needed 1 bunch scallions, cut into 1-inch lengths 3 tablespoons neutral cooking oil, such as canola or grapeseed 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce 2 tablespoons light soy sauce ½ teaspoon Chinese black vinegar (or Worcestershire sauce or balsamic vinegar) 1 tablespoon crushed rock sugar or granulated sugar Pinch of ground white pepper ½ pound fresh Shanghai-style noodles or 4 ounces dried ramen noodles, or Japanese soba or udon noodles

1. In a small bowl, combine the dried shrimp and hot water, enough to cover it. Set aside for 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry with a paper towel.

2. Smash the scallions with the side of a meat cleaver. Pat dry with paper towels to avoid droplets causing the oil to splatter.

3. In a well-seasoned wok over medium-low heat, heat the oil. Add the scallions and fry slowly, stirring occasionally, without burning, for at least 20 to 30 minutes, or as long as 1 hour.

4. Meanwhile, bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook according to package directions, or until they are tender but still have some bite. Drain into a colander but do not rinse; set aside.

5. In another bowl, combine the dark and light soy sauces, vinegar or Worcestershire, and the rock or granulated sugar.

6. When the scallions are cooked, reduce the heat to low, add the shrimp, and cook 5 minutes more.

7. Increase the heat to medium and pour in the soy sauce mixture. It will bubble and foam, but if it bubbles too much, turn down the heat. Stir to dissolve the sugar and let the mixture simmer for 2 to 3 minutes to thicken. Turn off the heat. Add the white pepper and noodles and toss well to combine them with the sauce. Divide between 2 bowls and add sauce and scallions to each one.

Adapted from "My Shanghai"