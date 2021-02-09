A sake subscription box is for those who want to learn the basics and sample the good stuff

If you’re interested in learning more about sake, the Japanese alcohol made from fermented rice, then the Tippsy Sake Box subscription might be of interest. The quarterly service offers a curated box with six different 10-ounce bottles and a booklet that teaches sake basics. You learn about rice polishing and the brewing process, characteristics of the different regions, terms, and serving recommendations. Included are notecards on each bottle that inform you about the brewery and describes what you’re drinking — if the choice is light, dry, or sweet, and how to pair it with a dish. Genki Ito, a food business analyst, founded the California company because he understood most consumers know little about sake, and good bottles take some hunting around to find. Genki has the sake shipped straight from Japan; some are from well-known breweries around the country, others from boutique producers. The sake tasting provides an armchair adventure through Japan and an evening of entertainment. ($93 to $99 a box). The site also allows you to shop for individual bottles. For information and to order, go to tippsysake.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND