A subtle lunch in Seoul

Hansikgonggan is a compact restaurant (even by Korean standards). I counted just five tables set up on the narrow fourth floor that seems to float in midair, suspended inside a tall glass box at Seoul’s Arario Museum in Space. While the architecture opened outward, my meal pulled me back in, leaping away from the cheery seafood intro to a homey plot twist — a bowl of smooth chestnut porridge, dusted with barely-there walnuts. I gulped a warming mouthful off the ceramic spoon — the texture was like baby food, a caramel-colored canvas to first cinnamon and then the sour crunch of pickled chestnut.

I obeyed my lunch and chewed the way people do in fancy restaurants. The translucent shrimp burst with bright flavors: sharp, cool, and fresh. The sunny taste on my tongue contrasted the looming gray city outside.

SEOUL — Pay attention! The graceful appetizer seemed to holler from the plain white bowl, where pale pink shrimp were rolled in paper-thin lotus root, then tossed with shamrock-shaped microgreens and yuza zest. The food chided me: Put away your phone. Use your eyes.

Hairfish Andrew Evans

Huh. I contemplated the multiple personalities of the tree nut while acknowledging that I was eating art. Nothing was accidental — the menu was a zigzag journey that nudged me on to the next surprise — a braised cabbage roll resembling a row of carefully-wrapped packages that I lifted with wooden chopsticks. Speckled with the carrot, onion, beef, and mushroom, the slow-cooked dish tasted like time. The al dente cabbage told a story of passing hours and watchful eyes that had peeked beneath the lid of a barely-simmering pot.

As if on cue, a steaming clay pot arrived at my table. Inside lay a floating sculpture, compiled of sautéed tofu, flaky flounder, a parsley frittata, and several precise rectangles of tender savory omelet. I dismantled the pastel mosaic, lifting each piece from the bone broth. I loved the sunny warmth of the dish and the array of different flavors.

Chestnut porridge Andrew Evans

Curious but no longer questioning, I surrendered to the rest of the menu as it came. What appeared to be the kind of glazed doughnut sticks one dips into coffee turned out to be elegant lengths of batter-fried scabbardfish — a kind of white-fleshed eel, served with tempura-fried greens inside a bowl of red omija sauce. The tart reduction is a common Korean condiment made from magnolia berries (or “five fruit”), which lent a clear sweetness to the crisp and salted fish.

I smelled the main dish before I saw it: aromatic grilled chicken with hints of soy, ginseng, and chile. Each bite rendered a new profile depending on which of the bansang (side dishes) I paired it with — adding kimchi turned the heat way up, while a mouthful of rice brought out the subtleties of the spicy marinade.

Only then, with lunch almost over, did I meet Cho Hee Sook, the quiet chef whose food had so much to say. Though my interpreter, I praised the stubborn simplicity of each dish. She nodded back, saying this was common sense, “Fancy restaurants feel pressure to add all this extra stuff — but I take it all away. I don’t like a lot of fuss on my plates.”

With the serious tone reserved for correcting cultural stereotypes, she added, “Korea is not all barbecue and fried chicken. We have so much variety — I want to show that Korean food can be subtle.”

Cabbage rolls. Andrew Evans

Simple, subtle, variety were all good words for my lunch. “Simple food is comfortable food,” Cho continued, “And I want my guests to feel comfortable. As a chef, it’s not that I care less — it’s that I care more.”

She bemoaned the shock felt across Seoul’s vast fine dining scene, which can’t compete with the fast food delivery services that millions rely on while sheltering at home. Fine dining may not be “essential,” but Cho feels that sharing good food in person is part of the human condition.

“We are living in uncertain times,” she said, “In Seoul, whenever COVID cases drop and restrictions are lifted, people rush back to the restaurants. This year I have seen firsthand that people don’t like eating alone — food is social. People want to eat and talk together, to hold one another close. I want my restaurant to be a place that people can find comfort during the pandemic, as well as after.”

If comfort was the measure of her success, Cho had achieved it with me. I sat there with a contented tummy as she described my not-so-subtle dessert: Asian pears in a bowl of persimmon purée, a red bean jelly with gold leaf, and a miniscule bow-tied taraegwa, or “ribbon cookie.” Once again the dish demanded my full attention — nothing here was unintentional.

I remarked offhand that it was persimmon season in Korea. I had seen the orange fruit ripening in people’s homes or strung up to dry in the sun. The chef confirmed my observation with a nod, then poured me a cup of persimmon tea that glowed like an orange flame. Pay attention, said the tea, and I drank it, as if sipping away at the sunset.

