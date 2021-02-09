These are the best doughnuts in New England, according to Food & Wine

The mag compiled a lengthy (and mouthwatering) list of the best doughnuts by state, in the opinion of a writer with a sweet tooth and affinity for the treats. For some, the picks will never live up to the satisfaction of a Dunkin’ baked goodie. But for everyone else, a road trip may be in the offing.

Massachusetts

In the Bay State, the best doughnut distinction was bestowed upon Donut Dip. The original East Longmeadow location closed in 2019 due to building damage, but the signature West Springfield shop is still serving up exceptional cider doughnuts. The magazine gave a special shoutout to Donut Dip’s hot cross doughnuts, raisin-topped creations that are available during Lent each year. 1305 Riverdale St, West Springfield, donutdip.com

Rhode Island

Located not all that far from I-95, Allie’s Donuts has been a state favorite for quite some time. Food & Wine wrote that, “for decades, the jelly sticks and crullers and chocolate glazed have been considered Rhode Island’s best doughnuts, and for good reason, too.” 3661 Quaker Lane, North Kingstown, RI





Connecticut

Food & Wine praised Neil’s Donuts for its perfect old fashioned and generously stuffed filled doughnuts. Another treat that drew high praise? The pumpkin spice cake and cinnamon sugar-dusted apple doughnut that stock the shelves each fall. Neil’s also has a shiny second location that opened early last year. 83 N Turnpike Road, Wallingford, CT and 211 South Main Street, Middletown, CT, neilsdonuts.com





Vermont

Cold Hollow Cider Mill is celebrated for its cider donuts, which the shop cooks up year round. Because why stop yourself from enjoying the seasonal treats in the summer — or the spring? And Shelburne Orchards also received an honorable mention for the “perfect, crunchy-soft, sugar-dusted cider doughnuts” customers can buy in their drive-in. 3600 Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, VT, coldhollow.com and 216 Orchard Road, Shelburne, VT, shelburneorchards.com

New Hampshire

Muriel’s Donuts only sold old-fashioned doughnuts when it first opened 53 years ago. Since then, the shop has started offering other flavors, but is well-regarded for its “delicious simplicity,” Food & Wine wrote. And Muriel Maville still makes donuts in the back, even after her 80th birthday. 20 West St, Lebanon, NH





Maine

Three Maine bakeries got nods from the magazine. Apparently, Congdon’s Doughnuts (1090 Post Road, Wells, ME, congdons.com) has “one of the lightest chocolate cake doughnuts you’ll ever try.” The Holy Donut’s (194 Park Ave, Portland, ME, theholydonut.com) sweet potato doughnuts reign supreme, and Lil’s Cafe (7 Wallingford Square, Kittery, ME, lilscafe.com) takes the trophy for “finest crullers.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.