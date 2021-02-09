Recipes: Beets make a sweet starting point for winter salads

And for a spin on the bread salad panzanella, we toast cubes of rustic bread and toss them with chopped beets, hearty kale, crispy bacon, blue cheese, and a bright shallot vinaigrette.

Naturally sweet beets form a hearty base for flavorful salads that need only a few additional ingredients for big impact. Shredding beets and carrots brings out their sweetness, which we balance with lemon juice and pungent horseradish, plus dill for freshness. Honey and cider vinegar create a sweet-and-sour dressing for slices of cooked beets with arugula, while chopped pumpkin seeds lend texture.

Bread Salad With Kale, Beets, and Blue Cheese

Makes 4 servings

For this hearty salad, we take a cue from panzanella, an Italian tomato and bread salad. But we swap tomatoes for kale and pair it with sweet, earthy beets and bold blue cheese. It’s delicious on its own as a light main course, but it’s also excellent as a side dish with roasted chicken or pork. We like the convenience of vacuum-packed cooked baby beets sold in the produce section of the supermarket, but if you prefer, roast and peel your own.

Don’t worry if the kale darkens and reduces in volume as you rub it with salt. The salt tenderizes the leaves.

1 medium shallot, minced

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

4 slices bacon, chopped

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

5 ounces rustic bread, such as ciabatta, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 4 cups)

1 small bunch lacinato kale (about 6 ounces), stemmed and thinly sliced crosswise

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 8-ounce package cooked baby beets, each beet cut into 6 or 8 wedges

1 tablespoon honey

4 ounces blue cheese, coarsely crumbled (1 cup)

In a small bowl, stir together the shallots and vinegar. Set aside. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon until browned and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, then discard the fat in the skillet.

In the same skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium-high until shimmering. Add the bread and cook, tossing frequently and lowering the heat slightly if the oil smokes, until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to another plate and let cool until barely warm.

In a large bowl, toss the kale with ¼ teaspoon salt then massage it with your hands until it softens and darkens, 10 to 20 seconds. Add the bread and the beets.

To the shallot mixture, whisk in the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and the honey. Add to the kale mixture and toss. Add the blue cheese and bacon, then toss gently. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Beet and carrot salad with horseradish and dill. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Beet and Carrot Salad With Horseradish and Dill

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Shredded red beets and carrots tossed with lemon juice, horseradish, and a good measure of fresh dill make a salad that’s vibrant in both flavor and color. No need to peel the beets before shredding, but do scrub them well, then pat them completely dry. Shred the carrots before the beets so the carrots won’t get stained. That said, after tossing, the entire salad eventually will turn deep red.

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 medium carrots (about 8 ounces total), peeled

2 medium red beets (about 8 ounces total), trimmed, scrubbed, and patted dry

1/3 cup lightly packed fresh dill, roughly chopped, plus more to serve

1 tablespoon caraway seeds, crushed

Sour cream, to serve (optional)

In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, horseradish, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper, then let stand for about 10 minutes. Using the large holes of a box grater, shred the carrots, followed by the beets; reserve separately. Add the shredded vegetables, dill, and caraway to the bowl, then toss. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with additional chopped dill. Serve with a dollop of sour cream (if using).

Beet and pumpkin seed salad. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Beet and Pumpkin Seed Salad

Makes 4 servings

Canned or refrigerated prepared beets make quick work of this robust salad. The sweet-and-sour dressing gets texture and richness from pumpkin seeds mixed with honey and vinegar. To keep the salad tasting bright and fresh, be generous with the honey and vinegar. Letting the shallots rest for a few minutes after dressing mellows their bite.

1 pound cooked, peeled beets (canned or refrigerated), sliced ¼-inch thick

1 medium shallot, sliced into thin rings

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup pumpkin seeds, roughly chopped

¼ cup cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

2 cups baby arugula or lightly packed watercress

Arrange the beets on a serving plate; scatter the shallot over them, then season with salt and pepper.

In a small saucepan, heat the oil and pumpkin seeds, stirring, until sizzling. Reduce to low, then whisk in the vinegar and honey, tasting and adding more of either ingredient until you get a strongly sweet-and-sour dressing. Pour over the beets and shallots, then

let stand for about 15 minutes. Top with the greens and serve.





