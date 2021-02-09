Another round of snow is on the way today

Today’s weather system is coming out of the Ohio Valley and moving quickly toward the Northeast. As I write this early Tuesday morning, some snow has already broken out to the north. Snow showers will continue to become more numerous this morning before steady snow arrives this afternoon.

With more snow on the way today, you and your shovel are most likely lamenting that you’re not getting much rest.

All of us are going to see accumulating snow with the possible exception of portions of Cape Cod, where it might be too warm to see anything more than a coating to an inch. Rain showers are the dominant player on the islands.

Most of the snow will accumulate between roughly noon and 5:00 p.m. There is some indication that once again we’re going to see a few heavy bands of snow set up for a little while this afternoon. The signal from the guidance I use is not nearly as strong on today’s bands as it was Sunday. This means if they do occur, they won’t last as long or be as powerful.

Today’s storm has prompted a winter storm warning to be issued north of Boston because the odds of those areas reaching 6 inches of snow are the greatest. Still, not everyone will see that much snow. There’s not a lot of moisture with this particular system, but because temperatures are going to be so cold, it’ll pile up easier with snow ratios at perhaps 1:15. This means that a third of an inch of moisture could yield nearly 5 inches of snow.

Most areas will see between 2 and 5 inches of snow Tuesday. Dave Epstein

When all is said and done, I think the majority of southern New England will be in the 2 to 5 inch range, but some areas will receive 6 inches or even a little more. Those higher totals will be the exception, not the rule.

This is a very fast-moving event and will be over this evening probably by 7:00 p.m. around Boston and actually a little earlier to the west. We will see quick clearing by morning with temperatures back down into the teens.

Snow moves quickly in later Tuesday morning, but also departs quickly Tuesday evening. WeatherBell

Wednesday is a sunny and chilly day.

The next weather system that threatens the area is later Thursday and Friday. Right now, this seems more like a threat than a hit. We are, however, precariously close to the track of this weather system, so don’t be surprised if I have to reintroduce snow to the forecast at the end of the work week.

Above normal precipitation is likely through the third week of February with multiple storm chances. NOAA

Saturday is another quiet day before the next weather system approaches on Sunday, and that one looks more likely to bring snow or perhaps even a mixed bag of precipitation to the area. The pattern will continue active again next week with more chance of snow or rain.