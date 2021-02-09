The Black history I carry with me: George Annan

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

George Annan, who was recently awarded the key to the city in Worcester for his work cultivating community and representation.

“My name is George Annan and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring my parents, George Sr. and Irene Annan, and the large Ghanaian community based in Worcester. The values of honor, respect, and discipline are something my family instilled in me as a child and are something I try to practice in my photography work.”

Natives of Ghana are the largest group of immigrants in Worcester, and the largest group of Ghanaians in the country.

