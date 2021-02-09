Boston man charged with murder in Providence cold case

Nigel A. Nichols, 35, was indicted Tuesday in the slaying of Steven Latimer, a young Providence man who had been out with friends in 2011.

PROVIDENCE — A Boston man serving life sentences for the murders of two men who he thought “looked at him the wrong way” in downtown Providence is now accused in another homicide.

The news was overwhelming for Latimer’s mother, Myra Latimer. There were times in the last decade when she wondered if this day would ever come.

“I do hope that this gives other moms who have lost their children and loved ones to gun violence, or any violence, I hope it gives them some hope that their loved ones haven’t been forgotten,” she told the Globe Tuesday evening.

In the early hours of Oct. 2, 2011, Steven Latimer and a friend had left a nightclub when a group of men wrongfully accused them of tampering with their car. Latimer and his friend moved on, meeting up with two women who offered to give them a ride to their vehicle in a nearby lot.

The group was in traffic when the men who’d accused them pulled alongside the women’s car and opened fire. The two women and the friend were injured, and Latimer died, just two days shy of his 24th birthday. He left a 5-year-old daughter, Nevaeh.

That unprovoked attack was eerily similar to another violent incident two years earlier, in the same part of downtown Providence.

In 2009, Army soldier David Thomas, 22, and his friend Domingo Ortiz, 21, were killed and Thomas’s younger brother, Dwaynne, was badly wounded when a gunman walked up to their car, asked them what they were looking at, and opened fire.

That case went cold until 2014, when Providence detectives charged Nichols with the double murder and shooting. At the time of his arrest, Nichols was incarcerated in the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Concord, awaiting trial as an alleged get-away driver for a triple homicide in Boston in 2009.

Nichols was convicted in the double-homicide of Thomas and Ortiz in 2015 and began serving four consecutive life sentences, plus a consecutive 30-year sentence for murder and other charges.

Detective Angelo A’Vant, who’d investigated the double homicide, started looking into whether Nichols had also killed Latimer.

“We always suspected him,” Providence Police Major David Lapatin said of Nichols. “He’s a dangerous person, and incarceration is where he belongs.”

Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. singled A’Vant out for praise for doggedly pursuing this case.

“We always strive to answer questions for the families of victims and bring justice to the perpetrators,” Clements said in a statement. “As time passes, it can be difficult to unlock the mysteries of these cases.

“Detective A’Vant is a great investigator and I commend him on the pride he takes in working these extremely difficult cases.”

In the Latimer case, Nichols is charged with murder; discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death; three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in injury, discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the 10-count indictments by the Providence County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

An arraignment date has not been scheduled.

Myra Latimer’s cousin Donald Latimer, who was on the Providence police force at the time, told her to not get discouraged as the police searched for her son’s killer.

“I just kept faith,” she said.

She met A’Vant in the hours after her son’s death and, over the years, they stayed in touch. She knew he was working on the case. And Tuesday morning, A’Vant was there when prosecutors sat down with her and told her about Nichols’s indictment.

Myra Latimer said she told her granddaughter the news. She says also told her son.

“I do talk to him. He’s all around me,” Latimer said. “I know he wouldn’t want me to sit around and be unhappy and angry. He would want me to do all I have done and then some.”









Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com.