Donald Trump impeachment trial begins today, and Congressman Cicilline is in the middle of everything

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 119,104 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 1,031 new cases since Feb. 5. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 4.1 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 20.1 percent. The state announced 24 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,236. There were 241 people in the hospital, and 86,750 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

US Representative David Cicilline will take center stage this afternoon as an impeachment manager in the trial of former President Donald Trump, the only commander-in-chief in American history who has been impeached by the House twice.

The proceeding is expected to begin at 1 p.m., and Cicilline’s office has been cautious to avoid releasing any details about the trial strategy in recent days. In fact, Cicilline hasn’t even mentioned Trump on Twitter since Feb. 2.

What we do know is that the impeachment managers and Trump’s attorneys have agreed to limit oral arguments to up to 16 hours on each side, which could run through Saturday. The New York Times reported that neither side is expected to use their full time allotment.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Jan. 13 for “incitement of insurrection” for his role in provoking his supporters to storm the US Capitol the week before. Cicilline and US Representative Ted Lieu of California started drafting an article of impeachment while they hid from insurgents in Cicilline’s office.

One unanswered question is whether Cicilline and the other impeachment managers will attempt to subpoena Trump himself. Trump declined an invite to testify voluntarily.

A question from those of us in Rhode Island will be how much action Cicilline himself will get during the trial. We know that US Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland will serve as the lead prosecutor, but Cicilline, a former defense attorney, knows how to make an impassioned argument. It would be surprising if he doesn’t have at least one made-for-TV moment during the trial.

It appears that the impeachment managers will use a lot of video from the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, and attempt to use Trump’s words in the days and weeks leading up to insurrection to show that Trump egged on his supporters.

Trump’s attorneys intend to argue that the impeachment is unconstitutional, though it’s worth noting that technically he was impeached while still in office -- what’s happening now is the trial where Senators decide whether to convict or acquit him of the impeachment charges. The Senate needs 67 votes to convict Trump, which means 17 Republicans would have to join all 50 Democrats in order to achieve a conviction.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ The state Council on Elementary and Secondary Education meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss student learning loss as a result of COVID-19.

⚓ The impeachment trial of former President Trump begins this afternoon.

⚓ The Rhode Island Ethics Commission meets at 9 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

