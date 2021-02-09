Escaped steer still on the loose in Johnston, R.I.

The 1500-1600 pound steer was being delivered to a slaughterhouse by a Connecticut farmer when it managed to break free of its restraints, according to Johnston Police Chief Joseph P. Razza. The steer, which some residents have taken to calling “Moodini” thanks to its disappearing nature, is still roaming after vanishing early Friday, according to Razza.

A steer on its way to a slaughterhouse escaped as it was being corralled last week and remains on the loose in Johnston, R.I., police said.

Johnston police were alerted to the steer after it was spotted walking along George Waterman Road, Razza said.

Initial efforts by Johnston and Providence police to corral the steer early Friday were unsuccessful. Razza said corralling the steer would require the assistance of a trained professional.

Most of the reported sightings have come at night but no one has reported seeing the steer since it disappeared, Razza said.

Several false reports have come in since the steer went missing and residents have taken to Facebook to try and collect updates, Administrative Assistant Lori Anderson said.

Cows have gotten loose in Johnston before but this is “the first time he’s been elusive,” Anderson said.

The steer has sparked interest as it gives residents something to focus their attention on other than the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson said. Razza said the police department’s website has generated thousands of hits and hundreds of comments since the steer went missing.

If the steer is found, several residents who operate sanctuary farms are interested would be open to taking it in, and the owner is receptive to giving it up, Razza said.

