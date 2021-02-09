Framingham officials call on Baker to prioritize vaccinations for high school seniors

The state should take steps to authorize doses to graduating seniors when supplies become available, according to the resolution.

In a resolution passed by the committee Feb. 3, members said providing vaccine to the class of 2021 would be an “essential risk reduction measure.” Framingham officials also invited other school districts to join the resolution.

The Framingham School Committee is urging Governor Charlie Baker to prioritize vaccinations for high school seniors across the state who are graduating this spring, as officials work to bring local students back into buildings for in-person classes.

Baker, as well as many federal and state officials, have repeatedly supported school districts to implement in-person classes where it is safe do to do. The Framingham officials said that vaccinating “eligible and willing students is an important step towards that goal.”

The committee said the state has rightfully prioritized vaccinations for other groups before students, including front-line workers. But vaccinations of the general public are expected in the late spring, when it would be too late to have a “meaningfully impact” on the class of 2021.

The School Committee’s resolution said the class of 2021 has missed out on the traditional learning, social, and extracurricular experiences during their final year of high school.

The sooner vaccinations can start for high school seniors, the resolution said, “the better the region’s public health conditions will be [in] supporting as many in-person days for seniors as possible.”

The committee said it also backs a broader effort for all eligible students 16 and older to have the option to receive the vaccine as soon as possible “in support of in-person learning and public health,” according to the resolution.

As of Feb. 8, the city’s Department of Health reported more than 6,300 positive cases of COVID-19 and 212 deaths in Framingham.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has received an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for people age 16 and older. The vaccine developed by Cambridge-based Moderna received a similar authorization for people age 18 and older, according to the CDC.

The state has prioritized administering vaccine to about 1.1 million eligible Massachusetts residents, including health care workers, first responders, and about 450,000 people age 75 and older.





