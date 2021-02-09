fb-pixel Skip to main content

Here are the schools closing early or planning remote-only learning on Tuesday because of the snow

By Felicia Gans Globe Staff,Updated February 9, 2021, 8 minutes ago
A child shoveled the snow on the Frog Pond in the Public Garden on Monday so he could skate with his mom.
A child shoveled the snow on the Frog Pond in the Public Garden on Monday so he could skate with his mom.Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

More snow is expected to move into the region Tuesday with most accumulation expected in the afternoon.

With an estimated 450,000 Massachusetts public school students learning in person at least part-time, many school districts plan to release students early to avoid a messy or treacherous trip home.

Below is a list of districts’ plans based on the storm.

Please note, the list below may not be a complete list of early dismissals and cancellations in the area. If you know of a school district not listed here, please let us know at snowalerts@globe.com.

School canceled

Marlborough Public Schools

Closing early/Early dismissals

Amesbury Public Schools (2 hours early)

Advertisement

Arlington Public Schools (for hybrid program)

Bedford Public Schools

Bellingham Public Schools

Billerica Public Schools (2 hours early)

Carlisle Public Schools

Danvers Public Schools

Franklin Public Schools

Georgetown Public Schools

Harvard Public Schools (1 hour early)

Hopkinton Public Schools

Lincoln Public Schools

Manchester Essex Regional School District (2 hours early)

Medfield Public Schools (2 hours early)

Medway Public Schools (2 hours early)

Natick Public Schools

Needham Public Schools (2 hours early)

Newton Public Schools

Pentucket Regional School District (2 hours early)

Rockport Public Schools

Salem Public Schools

Triton Regional School District

Waltham Public Schools

Watertown Public Schools

Wellesley Public Schools

Winchester Public Schools (2 hours early)

Remote learning only

Acton-Boxborough Regional School District

Andover Public Schools

Ashland Public Schools

Ayer-Shirley Regional School District

Boston Public Schools (partial day)

Concord Public Schools

Dracut Public Schools

Hudson Public Schools

Lexington Public Schools

Littleton Public Schools

Nashoba Regional School District

North Andover Public Schools

North Middlesex Regional School District (half day)

Shrewsbury Public Schools

Swampscott Public Schools

The Public Schools of Northborough and Southborough

Tri-Town School Union

Tyngsborough Public Schools

Westford Public Schools

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.

Boston Globe video