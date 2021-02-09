Here are the schools closing early or planning remote-only learning on Tuesday because of the snow

More snow is expected to move into the region Tuesday with most accumulation expected in the afternoon.
With an estimated 450,000 Massachusetts public school students learning in person at least part-time, many school districts plan to release students early to avoid a messy or treacherous trip home.
Below is a list of districts’ plans based on the storm.
Please note, the list below may not be a complete list of early dismissals and cancellations in the area. If you know of a school district not listed here, please let us know at snowalerts@globe.com.
School canceled
Marlborough Public Schools
Closing early/Early dismissals
Amesbury Public Schools (2 hours early)
Advertisement
Arlington Public Schools (for hybrid program)
Bedford Public Schools
Bellingham Public Schools
Billerica Public Schools (2 hours early)
Carlisle Public Schools
Danvers Public Schools
Franklin Public Schools
Georgetown Public Schools
Harvard Public Schools (1 hour early)
Hopkinton Public Schools
Lincoln Public Schools
Manchester Essex Regional School District (2 hours early)
Medfield Public Schools (2 hours early)
Medway Public Schools (2 hours early)
Natick Public Schools
Needham Public Schools (2 hours early)
Newton Public Schools
Pentucket Regional School District (2 hours early)
Rockport Public Schools
Salem Public Schools
Triton Regional School District
Waltham Public Schools
Watertown Public Schools
Wellesley Public Schools
Winchester Public Schools (2 hours early)
Remote learning only
Acton-Boxborough Regional School District
Andover Public Schools
Ashland Public Schools
Ayer-Shirley Regional School District
Boston Public Schools (partial day)
Concord Public Schools
Dracut Public Schools
Hudson Public Schools
Lexington Public Schools
Littleton Public Schools
Nashoba Regional School District
North Andover Public Schools
North Middlesex Regional School District (half day)
Shrewsbury Public Schools
Swampscott Public Schools
The Public Schools of Northborough and Southborough
Tri-Town School Union
Tyngsborough Public Schools
Westford Public Schools
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.