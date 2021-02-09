Hundreds of Mass. residents lost $8 million in romance scams targeting people on the internet, FBI says

According to the statement, the scammers scour dating websites, apps, chat rooms, and social networking platforms in an effort to obtain access to users’ financial or personal identifying information. Romance scams, the FBI said, are especially prevalent during this time of year.

The FBI Boston field office said in a statement that 361 Massachusetts residents reported losing $8,006,260 to romance scammers in 2020. That compares to 57 Maine residents, who reported losses totaling $1,514,636; 71 New Hampshire residents, who lost a combined $820,326; and 80 Rhode Islanders, who got fleeced to the tune of approximately $1,381,336, the statement said.

Hundreds of Massachusetts residents lost a total of $8 million last year in romance scams targeting people on dating websites, apps, and other electronic forums, the FBI said Tuesday.

Valentine’s Day - long derided as a so-called “Hallmark holiday” to compel consumer spending on items like flowers, chocolates, and fancy dinners out - is Sunday.

The bureau said increased isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic has also resulted in more people seeking love online.

That means ample opportunity for scammers, whom the FBI described as “experts at what they do,” spending hours honing their skills to understand victims in an effort to gain their trust and personal information. In some cases, the statement said, victims may be recruited unwittingly to transfer money illegally for others.

“The consequences of these scams are often financially and emotionally devastating to victims who rarely get their money back and may not have the ability to recover from the financial loss,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office. “While we recognize that it may be embarrassing for victims to report this type of fraud, it’s important to do so, so that the FBI and our law enforcement partners can do everything in our power to ensure these online imposters are held accountable.”

Nationwide in 2020, the FBI said, nearly 23,768 romance scams were reported to the bureau’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, an increase of 4,295 from 2019. Losses associated with the 2020 complaints totaled approximately $605 million, the statement said.

The bureau advises people to look out for a number of potential warning signs if they enter a romantic relationship with an online paramour.

Red flags include someone asking for inappropriate photos or financial information, which could later be used for extortion, according to the statement, which also cautioned against sending “money to anyone you don’t know personally.”

Anyone who suspects their online relationship is fraudulent should “stop all contact immediately and if you have already sent money, it is extremely important to report any transfer of funds to your financial institution and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov,” the statement said.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.