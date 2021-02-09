Live updates from former president Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial

The Globe is providing live updates on the proceedings:

The first four hours of the trial are expected to focus on the question of whether it’s constitutional to hold an impeachment trial of a former president, with a vote scheduled to follow.

Senators are set to hear arguments Tuesday as the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump gets underway in earnest.

Read each side’s legal arguments ― 11:26 a.m.

By Christina Prignano and Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff

House impeachment managers and former president Donald Trump’s legal team each submitted legal documents in recent days detailing their arguments ahead of the impeachment trial.

The Democrats serving as impeachment managers called Trump’s actions leading up to Jan. 6 a “grievous constitutional crime,” while Trump’s lawyers are largely attacking the process, calling it unconstitutional.

You can read each side’s legal briefs here.

House impeachment managers say their case is ‘devastating’ ― 11:21 a.m.

By The Associated Press

House impeachment managers plan to lay out a “devastating” case that is similar to a criminal prosecution in former President Donald Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial. That’s according to senior aides familiar with the managers’ arguments.

The managers are nine House Democrats chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to argue the case. The aides say the managers will lay out a succinct story that shows Trump’s “singular” responsibility for the deadly Jan. 6 riot, starting with his false claims about election fraud and culminating with the assault on the Capitol. They say the managers will use videos and personal stories to argue that Trump is guilty of inciting the riot, including evidence that hasn’t been seen before.

The aides work on the impeachment managers’ team and were granted anonymity to discuss their upcoming arguments.

Trump’s lawyers plan to argue that Trump did not incite the riot, even though he told his supporters to “fight like hell” just before they laid siege to the Capitol.

The trial will start Tuesday with arguments over whether it should be dismissed. Republicans argue it is not constitutional because Trump is out of office. Democrats say there is no “January exception” in the constitution if a president commits impeachable offenses.

Trial to kick off with arguments about legitimacy ― 9:43 a.m.

By The Associated Press

With senators gathered as the court of impeachment, the trial will begin Tuesday with a debate and vote on whether it’s constitutionally permissible to prosecute the former president, an argument that could resonate with Republicans keen on voting to acquit Trump without being seen as condoning his behavior.

Under an agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the opening arguments would begin at noon Wednesday, with up to 16 hours per side for presentations.

After that there are hours for deliberations, witnesses and closing arguments. The trial was set to break Friday evening for the Jewish Sabbath, but Trump’s defense team withdrew the request, concerned about the delay, and now the trial can continue into the weekend and next week.

A key subplot of Trump’s impeachment trial: the clock ― 5:00 a.m.

By James Pindell

The second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, set to begin in earnest on Tuesday, will happen in two speeds. For Democrats, the question is how quickly they get the trial over with. For Republicans, it’s a question of how long they can drag this thing out.

Both parties are acting out of logic.