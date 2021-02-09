Lynnfield offers new safety services for elderly

The Lynnfield Fire Department is alerting seniors to a number of new and expanded services it is offering to keep them safe.

The measures include distributing “file of life” cards for seniors to list medical information that can be useful to first responders called to their home in an emergency, and providing free home safety surveys to advise seniors on ways to better protect themselves from fire and other home hazards.

The department also is distributing lockboxes for seniors to store spare keys that first responders can use to enter their homes in the event of an emergency, as well as bags that can be used to dispose of unwanted medications. Additionally, the department has installed a secure medication disposal box at fire headquarters.