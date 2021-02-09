Man killed after crash involving tractor-trailer in Marlborough

A 42-year-old Chelsea man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck in Marlborough Monday, according to State Police.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., Troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 495 southbound. State Police said investigators believe a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer was driving slowly when a 2018 Isuzu box truck crashed into its rear “for reasons unknown at this time.”

The box truck’s operator died from the crash.