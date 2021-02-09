Man killed after crash involving tractor-trailer in Marlborough

A 42-year-old Chelsea man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck in Marlborough Monday, according to State Police.
At approximately 12:45 p.m., Troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 495 southbound. State Police said investigators believe a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer was driving slowly when a 2018 Isuzu box truck crashed into its rear “for reasons unknown at this time.”
The box truck’s operator died from the crash.
The tractor-trailer’s driver, a 33-year-old man from Kentwood, Mich., was not injured. He had a tire blowout before the crash and had been looking for a safe place to stop, State Police said.
Authorities are still investigating. Their earlier investigation forced the closure of two lanes for 3 ½ hours, State Police said.
