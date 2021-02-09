Mary Wilson, founding member and linchpin of the Supremes, dies at 76

Jay Schwartz, Ms. Wilson’s publicist, said in a statement that the singer died suddenly in her home in Henderson, Nev. A cause of death was not immediately given.

Singer Mary Wilson, who as a founding member of the Supremes was part of one of the most influential and successful acts in music history, died on Monday night at the age of 76.

Known as the “sweethearts of Motown,” the Supremes blazed a trail for Black and female artists in the 1960s rivaled by few in American music. A triumphant string of 12 No. 1 hits transformed three Black teens from Detroit — Ms. Wilson, Diana Ross, and Florence Ballard — into cultural icons recognized for their glamour, elegance, ambition, as well as their harmonies.

Advertisement

In the middle of it all was Ms. Wilson, a much needed steady and omnipresent force, a linchpin who was unafraid to speak her mind in a group with a well-documented history of dramatic power struggles.

“I was always proud of Mary. She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes,’' Motown founder Berry Gordy said in a statement.

Born on March 6, 1944, in Greenville, Miss., Ms. Wilson was the eldest of three children to parents Sam and Johnnie Mae. Her parents separated shortly after her brother and sister were born in Chicago. Mary, then 3, went to live with her aunt and uncle in southwest Detroit, believing they were her parents, she told The Wall Street Journal last year. It was here where Mary was first exposed to music, with her uncle playing R&B and jazz records from the likes of LaVern Baker and Joe Williams in the basement of the one-story home.

“He played records all the time in the basement — so much so that I’d wake up each day singing,” Ms. Wilson told the Journal. “Nobody in my family could sing. I learned by listening to records.”

Advertisement

When her mother moved to Detroit to be a domestic worker and live with the family, the 10-year-old Ms. Wilson came to grips with how the woman she thought was her aunt was actually her mom. They would settle in Detroit’s Brewster-Douglass Housing Projects, the city’s largest public housing complex, by the time she was 12.

Though she was initially upset going from having her own room and wearing beautiful dresses to living with siblings who were strangers, Ms. Wilson would soon find friends as a teenager who would change the course of her life. The first time she saw Ross was from the window of her family’s apartment, she told the Journal, believing she was “the most energetic and pretty girl I’d ever seen.”

In the case of Ballard, Ms. Wilson said she admired how her neighbor was so “proud and streetwise, in a regal way.” Ballard encouraged Ms. Wilson to try out for a sister group to a male vocal quintet called the Primes. Soon, the Primettes of Ms. Wilson, Ross, Ballard and Betty McGlown were formed, singing radio hits in hope of getting signed to Motown.

The label refused to sign the group until they finished high school, but that didn't stop the teens from hanging out in front of Motown's Hitsville U.S.A. headquarters every day after school, she told the Journal. Their big break happened when a producer came out with a minor request.

Advertisement

“He told us he needed hand claps on a record. We jumped and said, ‘We’ll do it,’” Ms. Wilson recounted. “In January ’61, Motown founder Berry Gordy said, ‘Wow, you girls are serious.’”

But after signing with Motown, the group, now a trio after the departures of McGlown and replacement Barbara Martin, struggled to connect. But they achieved success after they began working with the songwriting and producing team of Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, and Eddie Holland — and after Gordy made Ross the lead singer. (Before then, Ms. Wilson and Ballard had shared most of the lead vocals.)

The Supremes, in 1964: from left, Florence Ballard, Ms. Wilson, and Diana Ross performing in London. Bob Dear/Associated Press

The trio’s breakthrough single was “When the Lovelight Starts Shining Through His Eyes,” which peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard pop chart in 1963. Five consecutive No. 1 singles, all with Ross as the lead singer, followed in rapid succession in 1964 and 1965: “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” and “Back in My Arms Again.”

The Supremes emerged as stars during an era of tension and upheaval in the United States: 1963, the year of their first hit, was also the year of the March on Washington at which Martin Luther King Jr. famously spoke, and the year that President Kennedy was assassinated. If the nation was seemingly divided, the Supremes nonetheless found fans everywhere.

“They were extraordinarily popular with white audiences, Black audiences and everyone else,” said Dolores Barclay, an author and adjunct professor at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, who collaborated with Ross on a memoir, “Secrets of a Sparrow” (1993).

Advertisement

“Appearing in white venues was breaking down racial barriers,” Barclay said. “But it’s a different type of disruption. It’s nonconfrontational. It’s having a platform and saying, ‘Yes, we’re here, we’re great, and we’re a part of American music.’”

The Supremes “transcend adolescence without repudiating it,” an article in The New York Times said in 1967, adding, “Their audience spans ages and taste barriers.”

By that year, the group had undergone another change: Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong, and the group was renamed Diana Ross and the Supremes. Ross left the group for a solo career in 1970 and was replaced as lead singer by Jean Terrell, leaving Ms. Wilson as the last remaining original member. The group went on to score several more hits, including “Up the Ladder to the Roof” and “Stoned Love.”

Ms. Wilson went on to write several best-selling memoirs about her time with the Supremes, including her first, “Dreamgirl: My Life As a Supreme,” which offered a scathing yet complicated portrayal of Ross.

"She has done many things to hurt, humiliate, and upset me," she wrote in 1983, "but, strangely enough, I still love her and am proud of her."

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Supremes in 1988, Ms. Wilson released two solo albums and became a music activist, fighting to stop impostor groups from taking on the names of groups from the ’50s and ’60s. She was publicly open to a Supremes reunion, saying to the Hollywood Reporter last month, “It’s really up to Diana.”

Advertisement

She had kept herself in the public eye in recent years, competing in “Dancing With The Stars” in 2019. On Saturday, just two days before her death, Ms. Wilson posted a YouTube video celebrating Black History Month and the 60th anniversary of the Supremes being signed to Motown, as well as talking about how she would be putting out previously unreleased solo material.

As the longest-tenured Supreme, Ms. Wilson said, she inherited the group’s gowns, which helped redefine elegance and style. Looking at them inside the house she built for herself in 2019, she was reminded of the excellence that came with being a Supreme.

“Whenever I see [the gowns], I think about the glamour, the TV appearances, the performances, and the love,” she told the Journal. “I also think about three girls from the projects who dared to dream.”

She leaves a daughter, Turkessa, and a son, Pedro Antonio Jr., both of whom were from her marriage to former Supremes manager Pedro Ferrer, whom she divorced. She’s also leaves her sister, Kathryn, brother, Roosevelt, and son Willie, Variety reported, as well as many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 14-year-old son Rafael, who was killed when Ms. Wilson’s Jeep flipped on the road between Las Vegas and Los Angeles in 1994.

Schwartz, her publicist, said in a statement that there will be a public memorial later this year.

Material from The New York Times was used in this obituary.