Mashpee woman, 19, fatally injured in Falmouth motel, man hospitalized with slash wounds

A 19-year-old woman was fatally injured and her estranged boyfriend suffered slashing wounds inside a Falmouth motel on Monday in a case which is now being investigated as a possible domestic violence incident, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said Tuesday.

The woman was identified by O’Keefe as Danielle Taylor of Mashpee and the prosecutor said a cause of death was pending an autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office. “We have our suspicions based on the scene, but until the autopsy is done we are going to reserve judgement,” O’Keefe said.

He declined to identify the man, who is under guard at a Rhode Island hospital but is not currently facing any criminal charges.