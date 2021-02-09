Mashpee woman, 19, fatally injured in Falmouth motel, man hospitalized with slash wounds

A 19-year-old woman was fatally injured and her estranged boyfriend suffered slashing wounds inside a Falmouth motel on Monday in a case which is now being investigated as a possible domestic violence incident, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said Tuesday.
The woman was identified by O’Keefe as Danielle Taylor of Mashpee and the prosecutor said a cause of death was pending an autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office. “We have our suspicions based on the scene, but until the autopsy is done we are going to reserve judgement,” O’Keefe said.
He declined to identify the man, who is under guard at a Rhode Island hospital but is not currently facing any criminal charges.
Advertisement
Taylor and the man were romantically involved, but the relationship was recently brought to an end, he said. Taylor and the injured man were found at what has been used as employee housing for the Capewind Waterfront Resort on Maravista Extension in Falmouth Monday evening, O’Keefe said.
“Individuals who knew these people received some communications that led them to become concerned,” O’Keefe said. “They notified police and police responded” where they found Taylor suffering from major injuries. She was pronounced dead at Cape Cod hospital, he said.
The man had “several slashing wounds” and was airlifted to a Rhode Island hospital where he is under guard, but not currently facing charges. O’Keefe said his office must investigate further before deciding what charges, if any, should be filed against him.
The investigation is continuing.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.