Who has applied to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Rhode Island?

PROVIDENCE — For a position that historically has not held much power, a lot of people are extremely interested in becoming the next lieutenant governor.
Lieutenant Governor Daniel J. McKee — who will become governor when Gina Raimondo is confirmed as Commerce secretary — on Tuesday released a list of 60 who have applied to be his replacement.
The list includes expected names such as former Central Falls Mayor James A. Diossa, Providence City Council President Sabina Matos, Senator Louis P. DiPalma, former Senator Donna M. Nesselbush, and Rhode Island Black Business Association President Lisa Ranglin.
Two of McKee’s former opponents have also thrown their hats into the ring. Former Representative Aaron Regunberg lost to McKee in a 2018 Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, and Donald Iwuc beat McKee in the 2004 Cumberland mayoral race before losing to McKee in the 2016 mayoral race.
A few names seem to have come out of the blue. WPRI-12 television meteorologist T.J. Del Santo has applied, as have former state Representative Joanne Giannini and Lisa Pelosi, the Johnson & Wales University vice president for communications and government relations who served a spokeswoman for former Governor Lincoln Almond.
“I am heartened by the response we received from Rhode Islanders who are interested in getting involved to strengthen our state,” McKee said in a statement. “I thank them for sharing their unique perspectives on how the lieutenant governor position can help move Rhode Island forward as we roll out vaccines and rebuild our economy.”
McKee said he will address filling the lieutenant governor’s position after he is sworn in as governor.
The applicants are:
- Robert Albanese
- Dana Amore
- Ray Berberick
- Elizabeth Beretta-Perik
- James Black
- Maria Bucci
- John Bushee
- John Carlevale Sr.
- Dylan Conley
- Caswell Cooke
- Daniel Cooke
- Marco Cross
- Christopher Curran
- Michelle David
- T.J. Del Santo
- Andrew Demosthenous
- Michael DeRobbio
- Grace Diaz
- James A. Diossa
- Louis P. DiPalma
- Shirley Francis-Fraser
- Joanne Giannini
- Jared Goodwin
- Alan Gustafson
- William Guthrie
- Jake Hall
- Robert Hamel
- Jeffery Hutton
- David Iwuc
- Paul Kluk
- Robert Lafleur
- Jason Lavimodiere
- Ted LeBlond
- Tracy Loignon
- Michael Mancuso
- Mathew Mannix
- Ray Mathieu
- Sabina Matos
- Kyle McCurdy
- Rachael McIntosh
- Timothy Meyers
- Donna Nesselbush
- Camille Nixon
- Keith Oliveira
- Michael Payette
- Lisa Pelosi
- Michael Pisaturo
- Riley Rancourt
- Lisa Ranglin
- Aaron Regunberg
- Jonathan Riccitelli
- Spencer Rickert
- Michael Riley
- Christopher Rock
- Peter Russo
- Matthew Santos
- Donald Sherman
- Stuart Spitalnic
- Christopher Stanley
- Anastasia Williams
Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.