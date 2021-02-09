Who has applied to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Rhode Island?

The list includes expected names such as former Central Falls Mayor James A. Diossa , Providence City Council President Sabina Matos, Senator Louis P. DiPalma, former Senator Donna M. Nesselbush, and Rhode Island Black Business Association President Lisa Ranglin.

Lieutenant Governor Daniel J. McKee — who will become governor when Gina Raimondo is confirmed as Commerce secretary — on Tuesday released a list of 60 who have applied to be his replacement.

PROVIDENCE — For a position that historically has not held much power, a lot of people are extremely interested in becoming the next lieutenant governor.

Two of McKee’s former opponents have also thrown their hats into the ring. Former Representative Aaron Regunberg lost to McKee in a 2018 Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, and Donald Iwuc beat McKee in the 2004 Cumberland mayoral race before losing to McKee in the 2016 mayoral race.

A few names seem to have come out of the blue. WPRI-12 television meteorologist T.J. Del Santo has applied, as have former state Representative Joanne Giannini and Lisa Pelosi, the Johnson & Wales University vice president for communications and government relations who served a spokeswoman for former Governor Lincoln Almond.

“I am heartened by the response we received from Rhode Islanders who are interested in getting involved to strengthen our state,” McKee said in a statement. “I thank them for sharing their unique perspectives on how the lieutenant governor position can help move Rhode Island forward as we roll out vaccines and rebuild our economy.”

McKee said he will address filling the lieutenant governor’s position after he is sworn in as governor.

The applicants are:

Robert Albanese

Dana Amore

Ray Berberick

Elizabeth Beretta-Perik

James Black

Maria Bucci

John Bushee

John Carlevale Sr.

Dylan Conley

Caswell Cooke

Daniel Cooke

Marco Cross

Christopher Curran

Michelle David

T.J. Del Santo

Andrew Demosthenous

Michael DeRobbio

Grace Diaz

James A. Diossa

Louis P. DiPalma

Shirley Francis-Fraser

Joanne Giannini

Jared Goodwin

Alan Gustafson

William Guthrie

Jake Hall

Robert Hamel

Jeffery Hutton

David Iwuc

Paul Kluk

Robert Lafleur

Jason Lavimodiere

Ted LeBlond

Tracy Loignon

Michael Mancuso

Mathew Mannix

Ray Mathieu

Sabina Matos

Kyle McCurdy

Rachael McIntosh

Timothy Meyers

Donna Nesselbush

Camille Nixon

Keith Oliveira

Michael Payette

Lisa Pelosi

Michael Pisaturo

Riley Rancourt

Lisa Ranglin

Aaron Regunberg

Jonathan Riccitelli

Spencer Rickert

Michael Riley

Christopher Rock

Peter Russo

Matthew Santos

Donald Sherman

Stuart Spitalnic

Christopher Stanley

Anastasia Williams

