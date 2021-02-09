Milford police chief placed on leave in wake of probe over whether he misused his authority

Officials in Milford on Monday placed Police Chief Michael Pighetti on paid administrative leave amid a probe into whether he misused his authority, Town Administrator Richard A. Villani said in a statement.

Villani said the Milford Select Board voted to place Pighetti on paid leave “pending the completion of an internal investigation into allegations he exercised unauthorized and unnecessary police powers while contractually serving in his capacity as” chief.

The statement said Lieutenant James Falvey will serve as acting chief during the pendency of the review.