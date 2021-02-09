Milton reopens library after town’s COVID-19 rate declines

“We had people waiting for us when the door opened,” said library director William L. Adamczyk. “People are really grateful and we are really happy to be back.”

The library — which had been open to the public with some restrictions since July 6 — closed on Jan. 1 after Milton fell into the “red zone” with rising numbers of people infected with the virus. The library reopened on Feb. 8.

The Milton Public Library is open again, on a limited basis, after the town’s positive rate for COVID-19 fell below 5 percent for three straight weeks.

From July through December of 2020, the library had more than 20,000 in-person visits and checked out more than 80,000 items, he said. In addition, there were more than 2,200 curbside pickups of items ordered online and a steady and increasing use of digital books, he said.

Adamczyk said the Milton Public Library is large enough and has enough wide-open spaces that people are able to socially distance inside, and there are numerous plastic screens installed to provide more protection.

In an effort to offer library services safely and efficiently, no more than 20 visitors are allowed in the building at a time, they cannot stay longer than 30 minutes, and everyone must wear masks, he said.

In addition, meeting and study rooms remain closed and there is no access to public computers. However, the library will continue to offer curbside pickup of both materials and print jobs, and wireless access is available.

More information on library hours and services is available at miltonlibrary.org.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.