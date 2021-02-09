Needham challenges residents to mask up

Needham recently launched a multimedia public awareness campaign aimed at increasing mask use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #NeedhamMaskChallenge includes a 30-second social media video featuring an animated Needham High School student who unknowingly spreads COVID-19 to friends and family when not wearing his mask.

The video, posted on the town’s website (www.needhamma.gov) and its YouTube site (youtube.com/user/TownofNeedhamMA), closes with a reminder about the importance of wearing masks to protect others. Asking, “Who Do You Wear Your Mask For?,” the campaign encourages residents to answer that question and post it on social media, along with a masked-up selfie, using the hashtag, #NeedhamMaskChallenge.