North Wilmington commuter rail station will get $1 million upgrade

The MBTA recently announced that the Federal Highway Administration has awarded $1 million for upgrades to the North Wilmington commuter rail station, located on the Haverhill commuter rail line.

The MBTA plans to use the funding to relocate and reconstruct the existing station platform along an area of single track adjacent to Route 62. The upgrade will result in a new boarding area that meets handicapped-accessible requirements, and allow all train coaches to come to a stop outside the motor vehicle grade crossing area.